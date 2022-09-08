Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Looking to do something fun? Indulge in these activities

Updated on: 08 September,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Smart ways to unwind end of week

Pedal around town


Riding through open roads on a lazy Sunday is the best way to shape your physique as well as your mental well-being. Hop on for a ride through Marine Drive, Oval Maidan, and the Fort area exploring the city’s monuments and heritage. The ride will end with breakfast at a popular Colaba joint.

On: September 11, 7 am
Log on to: wanderingsouls.in
Cost: Rs 799


Music that loves you

If your favourite song can calm you on a stressful day, then why not dive deeper into the power of music? Music For Wellness is a course from Berklee College of Music that teaches you how music can help you reduce stress.

Till: October 5 
Log on to: edx.org/course/music-for-wellness 

