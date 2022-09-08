Looking to do something fun? Indulge in these activities

Smart ways to unwind end of week
Pedal around town
Riding through open roads on a lazy Sunday is the best way to shape your physique as well as your mental well-being. Hop on for a ride through Marine Drive, Oval Maidan, and the Fort area exploring the city’s monuments and heritage. The ride will end with breakfast at a popular Colaba joint.
On: September 11, 7 am
Log on to: wanderingsouls.in
Cost: Rs 799
Music that loves you
If your favourite song can calm you on a stressful day, then why not dive deeper into the power of music? Music For Wellness is a course from Berklee College of Music that teaches you how music can help you reduce stress.
Till: October 5
Log on to: edx.org/course/music-for-wellness