Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated on: 17 November,2022 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Meet other creative folks as you paint the colours of fall together at this Khar venue

Representation pic


Colours of joy


Painting isn’t only about creating art, but also about letting your thoughts out on the canvas. Meet other creative folks as you paint the colours of fall together at this Khar venue.
On: November 19 time 11 am
At: Doolally Taproom, Khar
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,900



Mind matters


Stress and anxiety can keep us from realising our true potential, whether at work or in our personal lives. Attend this online talk to understand techniques to manage stress and make life simpler.
On: November 20 
Time: 11 am
Log on to: insider.in

