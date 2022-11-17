Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Meet other creative folks as you paint the colours of fall together at this Khar venue

Colours of joy

Painting isn’t only about creating art, but also about letting your thoughts out on the canvas. Meet other creative folks as you paint the colours of fall together at this Khar venue.

On: November 19 time 11 am

At: Doolally Taproom, Khar

Cost: Rs 1,900

Mind matters

Stress and anxiety can keep us from realising our true potential, whether at work or in our personal lives. Attend this online talk to understand techniques to manage stress and make life simpler.

On: November 20

Time: 11 am

