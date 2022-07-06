This Canada-based teen's podcast is about everything that troubles young minds

A podcast by a 15-year-old echoes the multiple queries that crowd minds of most young people

Tai Poole. Pic Credit/CBC Twitter

With tons of questions that sit in most childrens’ minds, 15-year-old Canada-based Tai Poole is no different, except for the type of queries that pique his curiosity. The little guy with big questions began his journey when he was 11 with his podcast, Tai Asks Why. On a mission to uncover the mysteries of the Universe, his queries range from food, money, and the Internet, to complex ones such as the future, environment, and mental health. Inviting people from different walks of life, his podcasts include an equal blend of seriousness and fun.

In one of these episodes, Poole delves into important environmental issues like how to fix recycling. He hosts the 30-minute session by speaking to Calvin Lakhan, a research scientist at York University; Olivia Kwok, supervisor of Waste and Diversion Programs with the city of St Albert; Nate Maynard, a Taiwan-based sustainability consultant and environmental researcher; and Andrea McKenzie, zero waste project engineer for the city of Vancouver. They discuss several topics, including the confusion that emerges from what can and cannot be recycled; who is responsible for recycling; challenges faced during recycling certain items; and the concept of reduce and reuse. The podcast references inspiring community recycling initiatives that can go a long way towards the greater common good for a cleaner planet.

The podcast throws light on educating consumers to minimise the quantity of waste that is generated and to increase opportunities for reuse. With in-depth discussions, we like how the teen steers episodes with engaging questions. Now, if you get curious about why we laugh or what money will look like in the future, you know where to find the answers.

