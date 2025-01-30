The third edition of the Dahanu Festival on the pristine beaches of the quaint coastal town has more in store than meets the eye this year

The festival will feature performances by traditional Warli artistes. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Most Mumbaikars will recognise Dahanu as a name they’ve heard in passing in local train announcements — the town is nestled at the end of the busy Western Railway Line. Few, however, would have dared to venture that far out, for that would mean pulling the emergency chain on the fast-paced hustle culture that keeps the city running. This weekend, we suggest you pull all strings to make the escape. The Dahanu Festival, an annual celebration of art, music, watersports and food organised by the Dahanu Nagar Parishad (DNP) with the help of local communities, is set to return to its shores.

Moments from the events on Dahanu Beach last year

Declared an ecologically fragile zone by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 1991, the town has since walked the tightrope between economic ambitions and ecological preservation. “It’s a whole different world out here. The beaches are vast and clean, there are thriving local art forms, and sprawling green cover for as far as your vision stretches. The festival is a two-pronged approach to put the spotlight on the town and at the same time empower local business and artisans economically,” shares Akshay Gudadhe, chief officer, DNP. The mission seems to be on track.

The previous edition in 2024 drew in more than three lakh visitors to the town of 70,000 residents. With the number expected to rise sharply to four lakh visitors this year, one may wonder where exactly the sleepy town plans to accommodate the crowd charged with enthusiasm. “It’s all on the beaches, there couldn’t have been a better venue,” Gudadhe reveals, adding that the major highlights this year are a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournament, and a sea-facing stage with the setting sun shining a spotlight on local talent, including the indigenous Warli artisans from the many ‘padas’ or settlements that surround the town.



A visitor paraglides above the sea at sunset

The long line-up of performances, paired with over 100 stalls by local small businesses and artisans that dot the coastline will try their best to keep you hooked, but the organisers give us a heads up to keep an eye out in all directions. Not far away in the sea, those looking to dip their toes in adventure sport can sign up for activities like paragliding and jetskiing conducted by trained experts. Up in the sky, you’ll catch a glimpse of the Indian Coast Guard’s helicopters demonstrating a mock rescue drill and an airshow.



Participants indulge in jet-skiing at the watersports area of the open-air festival

Is it not counterintuitive to bring large crowds to a seaside getaway that has managed to remain untouched by pollution, overcrowding and waste mismanagement woes, one might wonder. Bharat Rajput, the brains behind the festival, and Nimil Gohil, president of the Rotary Club of Dahanu Sea Coast, assure us the celebrations won’t leave a bad taste in the mouth for locals like this writer.



Akshay Gudadhe and Nimil Gohil

“The authorities carry out cleanliness drives as soon as the festival concludes, to ensure that the fragile ecosystem doesn’t take a hit. Within two days of these drives, you’ll see the beaches back in their spotless, pristine avatar, ready to host those who come seeking peace,” they sign off.

ON January 31 to February 2; 7.30 am to 10.30 pm

AT Dahanu Beach, Parnaka, Palghar.

LOG ON TO @dahanu_festival3.0 for schedule