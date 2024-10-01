Embark on an adventure to explore the paranormal world through stories in Mumbai

Sign up for a weekend of horror adventures at an event centred on all things paranormal

This Saturday, get ready for some chills and thrills at the fifth edition of ScareCon 2024, organised by Kasa Kai Mumbai at an Andheri venue. Founded by paranormal investigators, Sarbajeet Mohanty and Pooja Vijay, this convention offers a platform where people from various backgrounds gather to connect with the like-minded ones, listen to stories and theories about paranormal investigations at the spooky themed venues, and more.

A glimpse of the specially created venue at ScareCon in 2019

This year’s line-up includes a meet-and-greet with founders of Parapsychology And Investigations Research Society India (PAIRS India) as well as event curators Mohanty and Vijay; storytelling and open mic sessions, and a roundtable of filmmakers. The roundtable panellists include Vishal Furia, known for making the 2021 horror-drama, Chhorii, Aditya Sarpotdar, the director of Munjya (2024), and Patrick Graham, who created the Netflix miniseries Ghoul (2018).

Fans can also expect exclusive panel discussions with MTV’s Dark Scroll producers, discussions about ghost encounters along with Q&A with paranormal experts Vijay, Mohanty and Savio Furtado, while they navigate a halloween-themed venue with skeletons, graveyards and reapers that elevate the ambience for a spine-chilling experience. The audience can attend a seminar by author Neil D’Silva on horror writing and its effects on the audience.

Awareness for all

“Pooja [Vijay] and I were watching ComicCon, where they had a panel on the supernatural, and we thought about inculcating our work and create a similar event. We are extremely active in the field of paranormal investigations, and one of our major aims is to spread the right knowledge, create awareness and remove fear and other superstitions,” says Mohanty, shedding light on the idea behind starting ScareCon.



Sarbajeet Mohanty and Pooja Vijay

Since 2018, these paranormal investigators have been on a mission to conduct this event every year. For Vijay, who hosted MTV’s Dark Scroll with Mohanty, one of the most memorable experiences was the first edition. elaborates, “The first event is close to my heart because it gave us the confidence and the push. That event was attended by 60 to 70 people, which motivated us to continue doing this event.”



