Deck the halls

This season, go beyond the typical streamers and Santa figurines with our handy, curated list of chic home decor

Table talk

This table runner will complete the look of your dining room for holiday feasts. The design includes crewel work and embroidery with various Christmas patterns

Log on to: jaypore.com

Cost: Rs 1,700

Let’s get Christmassy

These three-by-four-inch antique-like pieces made with brass and glass will be perfect for lighting up corners with candles or fairy lights, adding a moody ambience with the glow of low lighting. Check out their coasters for a luxurious vibe to the festive table settings.

Log on to: decort.in

Cost: Rs 499 per piece

Light it up

Clip photos to your fairy lights with these star-shaped light cord. Décor tip: Hang the lights in the shape of a Christmas tree with family photos clipped as tree trinkets.

Log on to: tinyminymo.com

Cost: Rs 399

A festive home re-do

Christmas décor doesn’t stop at baubles and lights; your furniture can usher in the holiday spirit, too. Have a look at this metal and wooden tree shelf. The MDF slabs have a walnut finish which go well with the classic X’mas colours.

Log on to: woodenstreet.com

Cost: Rs 2,199

A platter of Christmas

Bring out the fancy fine bone China this year along with some festival-themed special serveware. This tree-shaped tray is available in unconventional colours like pink, blue and grey.

Log on to: thejuneshop.com

Cost: Rs 1,849

Baking a merry feast

Dress your kitchen with festive sweets, cakes and oven mitts. This mitt-and-mat set can be the perfect counter addition instead of cluttering the kitchen with heavy decorations.

Log on to: nestasia.in

Cost: Rs 650

Colour me red

Who said Christmas décor can’t be functional? We are a fan of this ruby red tumbler set. It comes in a pack of six and will lend your kitchen a festive touch.

Log on to: bigsmall.in

Cost: Rs 3,199

Cheery and bright

Decorate your wine bottles with this cable cotton knitted cover. They are available in green and red, and we suggest getting both for a complementary seasonal vibe.

Log on to: worldofchristmas.in

Cost: Rs 899

Bunt it up

We love this zero-waste bunting. With mini tree designs in multicoloured patterns, you can replace the loud and flashy streamers with this subtle hanging for trees, walls and even across the doorways.

Log on to: houseofekam.com

Cost: Rs 599

An elegant touch

Give your home a subtle festive makeover with these Mehulika cotton pillow covers that do not scream garish. They come in sets of two, in complementing colours of red, off-white and bottle green, with floral block prints.

Log on to: fabindia.com

Cost: Rs 790

Cool bazaar finds

Neo-cool art

Try a modern décor style this year with a neon sign. It’s perfect for kids’ rooms or for decorating window grills.

At: Jain Mobile and Gift Collection, opposite Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Malad West.

Cost: Rs 320

Vocal for local

If you are thinking of having a green Christmas and going plastic-free, check out this wooden door hanging. Paint work on MDF cut-outs is always subtle and blends in

with the rest of your décor well.

At: Fantasy Collection, near Orlem Market, Malad West.

Cost: Rs 650

