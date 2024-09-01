Explore the powerful connection between feminism and personal stories, and how the struggle for women’s rights carries on through each generation

A Bangladeshi woman at a refugee camp in Calcutta during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article This podcast explores how the struggle for women's rights continues with each generation x 00:00

Her Kajal Won’t Smudge explores the lives of Desi women who are challenging societal norms and unwritten rules that control their lives. In a recent episode, host Shana invites Sadaf Saaz, a Bangladeshi women’s rights activist and poet. The podcast discusses Saaz’s journey with feminism and how her experiences in both the UK and Bangladesh shaped her understanding of feminism. The episode highlights her involvement with Naripokkho, a Dhaka-based women’s activist organisation founded in 1983, which has been instrumental in advocating for women’s rights and pushing for policy changes in Bangladesh.

Shama and Saaz discuss the contribution of the nascent garment industry on the empowerment of women and the importance of women centric workplace infrastructure. Saaz reveals how her garment factory not only empowered women economically but also provided essential support systems like daycare centres and safe transportation, ensuring that women could work with dignity and security.

Sadaf Saaz. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

This episode intricately delves into the dark annals of history and the forgotten Birangonas — the hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi women who were victims of sexual violence during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Saaz’s poetry collection, Sari Reams, offers a tribute to these women, while analysing the deep-rooted patriarchal notion that ties women’s chastity to their honour. The term ‘Birangona’, initially coined to honour these survivors of the devastating war, tragically became a term of stigma due to the societal perception of sexual violence at the time, leading to their ostracisation. The podcast illustrates how these women’s lives were shaped by the violence they endured for no fault of theirs, and how, even today, the fight for their recognition and dignity continues.

In the context of global conversations about women’s rights, this episode is particularly relevant as it draws parallels between the feminist movements in Bangladesh and those across the world today, underscoring the universality of feminist struggles. The episode serves as both a homage to the women who have paved the way for progress and a beacon of hope for a future where the fight for women’s rights is no longer tied to their honour but to their humanity.

