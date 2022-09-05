Kunaal Vermaa on how he, Armaan Malik, Allu Arjun collaborated with K-pop band TRI.BE

Amidst the K-pop wave in India, a lyricist explains a hit collaboration that got Allu Arjun to groove to a multi-lingual track featuring a Korean band

From Jimin to Kim Jong-kook, the K-pop wave is taking over India. Its popularity has also resulted in a number of Indian composers and artistes turning to collaborations as a means to cross-pollinate the genre. After Kerala-based musician Ashwin Bhaskar’s team-up with K-pop star, Alexa, Armaan Malik is the latest singer-composer to team up with Korean girl band, TRI.BE. The single, Memu aagamu, released in August and combines lyrics in Hindi, Korean and Telugu with actor Allu Arjun adding to the star quotient in the video.

Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa was part of the team that worked on the collaboration. Tasked with creating the Hindi lyrics for the song, Vermaa admits it was easier than he anticipated. “I have known Malik for several years, and it was easy to say yes to the project,” he shares. The lyricist is no stranger to international collaborations. He has previously joined forces with composer Pritam and electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello, in 2019. He followed it up with several international collaborations alongside Malik, including one with Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa in 2021 on the song Levitating.



What goes into writing for such projects, we ask. A lot of drafts is the lyricist’s quick reply. Vermaa admits that the lyricist has the simpler task of adapting the song and its ethos to an Indian audience, while the composer handles the more challenging musical element. “We worked through several drafts of the lyrics with Malik and TRI.BE involved in the process,” he reveals. Ask about any culture clashes, and the lyricist says, “Composers, both Indian and international, are looking for something that catches the attention of the listener while keeping to their style. They understand and adapt to the situation.”

Allu Arjun’s presence in the song meant the use of the Telugu hookline, Memu aagamu (We won’t stop) took precedence. Vermaa had to craft lyrics in Hindi that matched the rhythm of the words.

The challenge went up another notch when the Korean band made a few more changes to their song, and Vermaa had to adapt promptly. “The key is to always be prepared. You don’t often get an opportunity to interact or work with international names. You can’t complain about it,” he points out. It took a two-hour long Zoom session with all of the members to finalise the lyrics in time, Vermaa laughs.

With the video already hitting 30 million views on YouTube, the success is evident. But it is the experience that the lyricist enjoys. “Musical experiences are different and there is no end to the surprises that come your way. But such experiences help to build your own lyrical style,” he concludes.

