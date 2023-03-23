Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Head to this three day German documentary film festival in Versova

Head to this three-day German documentary film festival in Versova

Updated on: 23 March,2023 10:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

Top

This weekend, a three-day German documentary film festival based on human rights will be hosted at a Versova space

Head to this three-day German documentary film festival in Versova

A still from A House Made of Splinters


The Human Rights Film Festival Berlin (HRFFB) has been touching upon a strong but sensitive subject for the past five years. Now, it will bring a selection of its top five films to Harkat Studios this weekend. The three-day event will witness the selected films — all addressing the relevant global issue of human rights — being screened. Initiated by the humanitarian and development organisation Aktion gegen den Hunger in 2018, the festival, originally held over 10 days, is hosted annually in Berlin in the month of October.


Marja-Sirkka Einig, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate Mumbai
Marja-Sirkka Einig, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate Mumbai



Deputy Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai, Marja-Sirkka Einig explains, “This year, the HRFFB is dedicated to people who risk everything for their convictions; who fight for their freedom and show us that a better future is possible. The festival body offers all German missions around the world an exclusively curated selection of the most popular films at the Berlin edition. The German Embassies and Consulates can select one or more films to screen within their jurisdiction. This time we chose to screen all the films in the format of a mini film festival.” Oishee Nandy, curator of the festival adds, “The films originate from around the world and vocalise about the agency of activism that comes through filmmaking. So, we have divided them into small segments. For example, one day would feature two films surrounding teenage activism and its impact, while another would see the selection focus on activism in the digital space.”


A moment from Pongo Calling. Pics courtesy/YouTube
A moment from Pongo Calling. Pics courtesy/YouTube

Focussing on diversity among filmmakers, community and context as key factors while curating festivals, Nandy notes that it allows the audience to open up to sensibilities that they were unaware of. “There are so many intersections in the world of activism such as activism of social communities, which are less prevalent. These topics are not spoken about in our country, and this festival is just a step towards enabling that conversation,” she concludes. Einig believes that the film festival educates, inspires and engages with audiences on the theme of human rights and justice. “Films are great tools, not only of expression but also engagement, and we are happy to have got this opportunity to share them with Mumbaikars,” she signs off.

A still from Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age
A still from Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age

On: March 24 to 26; 5.30 pm onwards; 6 pm on Friday
At: Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova
Log on to: insider.in

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai versova

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK