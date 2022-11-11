Did you know that? Explore fun facts with the podcast 'Brain Bescuits'

Expect to chuckle over light humour and learn a few cool facts about everything around us in this new podcast

The podcast is an example of well packaged educational information

Do you know how the first photograph came to be published? Or what was the original name of the continent of Africa? Honestly, we don’t know it either but Brain Bescuits hopes to help you with a few answers. Narrated in Hindi, it is a podcast with episodes no longer than five to seven minutes. However, listeners are bound to find all kinds of interesting and fun facts that could add not just to their knowledge, but also to their laughter quotient.

Brain Bescuits is the brainchild of Ideabrew Studios and was launched in June 2021. It was only recently that people discovered this audio gem. The podcast is a perfect example of how a simple concept when delivered correctly can be highly entertaining and informative at the same time. Since the episodes are in Hindi, it’s bound to reach a wider audience while the humor will keep listeners across demographics suitably engaged. The short crisp episodes and the interesting trivia are also factors that work in its favour.

You may wonder why it’s spelt as ‘Bescuits’ and not ‘Biscuits’? Well, the secret to that answer is right there in their Spotify description. Now here’s a podcast that might make for a cool conversation-starter at your next social do.



