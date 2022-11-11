×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Did you know that Explore fun facts with the podcast Brain Bescuits

Did you know that? Explore fun facts with the podcast 'Brain Bescuits'

Updated on: 11 November,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Expect to chuckle over light humour and learn a few cool facts about everything around us in this new podcast

Did you know that? Explore fun facts with the podcast 'Brain Bescuits'

The podcast is an example of well packaged educational information


Do you know how the first photograph came to be published? Or what was the original name of  the continent of Africa? Honestly, we don’t know it either but Brain Bescuits hopes to help you with a few answers. Narrated in Hindi, it is a podcast with episodes no longer than five to seven minutes. However, listeners are bound to find all kinds of interesting and fun facts that could add not just to their knowledge, but also to their laughter quotient.


Brain Bescuits is the brainchild of Ideabrew Studios and was launched in June 2021. It was only recently that people discovered this audio gem. The podcast is a perfect example of how a simple concept when delivered correctly can be highly entertaining and informative at the same time. Since the episodes are in Hindi, it’s bound to reach a wider audience while the humor will keep listeners across demographics suitably engaged. The short crisp episodes and the interesting trivia are also factors that work in its favour.



You may wonder why it’s spelt as ‘Bescuits’ and not ‘Biscuits’? Well, the secret to that answer is right there in their Spotify description. Now here’s a podcast that might make for a cool conversation-starter at your next social do.
 
Log on to: spotify.com


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK