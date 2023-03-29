Discover a hidden treasure

A mirage or reality? You will have to book your seat to find out for yourself.

Pic courtesy/Instagram

Sahyadri Rangers have located what they have called a hidden waterfall in the folds of the Western Ghats. Nothing beats a cool dip in the summer. This rejuvenating experience comes with a short 15-minute trek to the waterfall and multiple diving spots. The planned breakfast only adds to the fun, if you ask us. Remember to wait 45 minutes before heading back for a splash. If this doesn’t sound tempting enough to plan an overnight weekend escape, the secret waterfall also boasts of crystal-clear water. A mirage or reality? You will have to book your seat to find out for yourself.

On: April 1; 11.30 pm

Meeting point: Multiple pick-up spots between Dadar, Bandra, Khar, Andheri, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar and Vasai Road

Log on to: sahyadrirangers.com

Call: 7666606704

Cost: Rs 1,199