Do it the right way: Key points to remember when going for a trek

As monsoon treks and trails resume across the state, two expert trekkers share guidelines on how to ensure that safety always comes first

The arrival of the monsoons means a plethora of adventurous activities from fort trails to hillside treks along the Sahyadris. However, it is important to note safety as top priority before venturing out. Two city-based seasoned trekkers guide us through a simple checklist that one needs to keep in mind.

Dos

>> Keep a checklist of the things to carry, including a first-aid kit and a medical box. It will help others on the trek, too.

>> Check your health status before venturing out.

>> Wear good-quality gear, including track pants and a full-sleeved T-shirt. Always wear a body raincoat. If you plan to take up two to three treks a month, invest in a pair of good-quality grip shoes. Carry a backpack for easy access while climbing rocky pathways.

>> For beginners, start with local treks such as Sondai fort, Harishchandragad or Peb fort, as locals have access to these locations, and can help if immediate medical attention is required. This will also help trekkers understand themselves better in terms of mind, body, and stamina for future treks. Including children of six to 15 years of age in such activities will help them develop their mental, physical, and emotional strength.

>> Start your journey with an established trekking organisation, as an experienced guide will help you with the skills needed for a successful trek. Attempt solo expeditions only after gaining some experience.

>> Carry a minimum of three litres of water and light snacks.

>> Stay alert and attentive at all times as one mistake can lead to injuries for others, too.

>> Since there is zero network during treks, ensure you download Google Maps in offline mode.

Don’ts

>> Trekkers with chronic ailments should check the level of difficulty of the trek and its altitude. In Maharashtra, altitudes are moderate, and can be recommended for all. However, people with asthmatic conditions should not venture above the altitude of 8,000 ft.

>> Do not rush to begin trekking at the start of the monsoon. Wait until July-end, as heavy rains will wash away loose rocks and it will also reduce the possibility of any natural casualties.

>> Never dive deep into waterfalls as the water levels can increase at any time and lead to severe injuries or worse, casualties. Don’t litter as it can spoil the region’s biodiversity.

>> Do not indulge in drinking or smoking as it can lead to dangerous consequences. >> Several websites arrange for such expeditions. Do not go by likes; always check if they have adequate experience and reviews.

Inputs by trek organiser Piyush Arun and certified mountaineer Tirth Sangoi