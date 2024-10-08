Navratri 2024: Follow these expert hacks to enjoy dancing without a problem

With Navaratri celebrations underway, we bring you expert tips to hack it and enjoy the festive season hassle-free!

The festive excitement of Navaratri is in full swing, but so are the inevitable wardrobe and make-up mishaps that come with it. Influencer Dollie Solanki shares her top hacks to help you twirl through these festivities without a hitch.

>> No melt make-up

A major hassle during Navaratri is keeping your make-up intact through hours of dancing and sweating. Start with a primer to secure your base. Use gel kajal and eyeliner, setting it with black eyeshadow to prevent smudging, and opt for waterproof mascara. Layer cream blush with powder blush to lock it in place and use a long wear or vinyl lipstick for smudge proof and glossy finish.



>> Dupatta dilemmas solved

To keep your dupatta secure without damaging delicate fabrics, ditch safety pins and use fashion tape on your shoulder and between pleats for a

twirl-proof look. This tape can also secure the corners of your choli and keep it in place.

>> Sweat stain savers

To prevent sweat stains, apply glycolic or Alpha Hydroxy Acid toner a few hours before dressing, followed by a dry stick anti-perspirant. For cholis with sleeves, sweat pads can be lifesavers to absorb moisture and prevent sweat stains.

>> Sneaker power

Sneakers are your best friend for comfort during long nights of dancing. Wear them under your ghagra and customise them with sequins, beads and mirror work for a festive flair.



>> Keep the jhumkas, lose the ache

Reduce strain on your earlobes from heavy jhumkas by attaching silicone washers behind your earring stopper.

>> Bindi that won’t budge

For a slip-proof bindi, matte-fy your make-up with pressed powder especially on your forehead or draw a small circle with long-wear lipstick instead of using a bindi.

>> Tame the hair

Nothing beats a sleek bun during Navaratri. Tame flyaways with a hair wax stick and add a gajra scrunchie for a traditional touch. Skip heat styling, as perspiration will undo it quickly.

>> Beat the bling burn

Use baby powder to minimise chafing from heavy necklaces. Fashion tape can be used to secure heavy jewellery to the choli, keeping it in place and tangle-free.

>> Garba go-to

Carry a small pouch with essentials like fashion tape, safety pins to fix any malfunctions, compact powder, tissues and electrolyte tablets to stay hydrated.

>> Hands-free, hassle-free

Instead of a phone charm or sling that can tangle in your lehenga, or slip and fall off, opt for a small embroidered pouch that blends with your outfit, securing it with a safety pin or fashion tape.