Don’t cross the line: Experts talk about how to stay calm in critical moments as a sportsperson

From Nick Kyrgios to Virat Kohli, anger has fuelled the best and worst in sportsmen and achievers. Therapists and mental health experts reveal to us the secret to staying on the right side of the red line

Jonny Bairstow and Virat Kohli got into a spat during the fifth Test in Birmingham. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images

Despite the difference in time periods and sporting discipline, John McEnroe, Roy Keane, Conor McGregor, Nick Kyrgios and Virat Kohli share something in common. They are all fiery competitors with a touch of the legendary red mist. It has fuelled their best performances. On the downside, it also leaves them vulnerable to losing control in critical moments.



Nick Kyrgios’ anger was one of the reasons he lost focus on winning the 2022 title at Wimbledon. Pic Courtesy/ Getty Images

Walking this tightrope is a more difficult task than is imaginable. We speak to a high performance coach, clinical therapist and a leading sports psychologist to understand the key to striking a balance.

Restructure your thoughts

For Mugdha Bavare, leading sports psychologist, Indian Olympic and women’s cricket teams, all sportspersons carry a slight edge to excel. This does not always find expression in anger, she clarifies. Anger is part of the personality for some people, she says, “If their personality has been to use anger to an advantage, it would be detrimental to remove or reduce it.” She recommends working on ‘restructuring of thought.’ She says, “It is when the anger becomes destructive on the field that it needs to be checked.” This, she adds, requires a long-term effort to change the way thoughts and actions are directed in the heat of the moment.

Keep in mind:

>> Be aware of the emotion and its reasons. This is called the restructuring of thought.

>> Educate people around the players to build a support system that understands and channelises their anger.

>> Confront the issue and use it to boost performance

Emotions can fuel an inspired performance

Aditi Surana, high performance coach and founder of APT mental gym, believes that any intense emotion can be a fuel for performance. “Emotions are not always negative. They can become part of your purpose,” she asserts. As an addendum, she observes that emotions can only enhance performance in the moment. “Sportsmen and women have been building the skill-set for years. The anger or emotion becomes a spark to ignite their performance. It cannot replace the skill itself.”

Keep in mind:

>> Avoid acting out of emotional impulse. Let the emotion pass before you take action.

>> Journalling can help to practice expression and prevent build-up of resentment.

>> Do not suppress anger. It can lead to a pressure build-up and explode. Find creative and positive ways of expressing your emotions.

>> Anger is natural and common. Accept and forgive yourself for it. Apologise for your angry outbursts, when you can.

Shift focus from anger to well-being

Shefali Vaidya, clinical psychologist, Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, believes that anger can be a fuel so long as the person seeks to move beyond the cause and focuses on the goal. “If you are engrossed in what triggered the emotion, it will affect your performance,” she says. This requires an awareness of the goal and the stage. Comparing two Indian captains, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Vaidya says, “Dhoni has an edge as well. But he is able to look at the larger picture. This has honed his leadership skills. Kohli’s personality is aggressive and conflict-oriented. He can’t subdue it without affecting his game.” Both, she insists, use different ways to channelise their energies.

Keep in mind:

>> Deep-breathing exercises can help regain focus.

>> Muscle relaxation therapy can reduce stress.

>> Shift the focus from the cause of the anger to your own well-being. Focus on the long-term effects of your actions.

>> Venting through positive actions i.e. journaling, or expression can help to keep it under control.