Doodles make a city

Add a bit of Bambaiya lingo to your walls with this quirky poster packed with expressions unique to the city

Poster

In the name of Bombay: Cool new ideas to celebrate your city

Are you someone who cannot get enough of Mumbai lingo? Is your conversation lined with words and phrases from this unique glossary? This writer belongs to this tribe, which is why we did a little virtual jig in the newsroom when we stumbled upon this gem of a find.

Created by an indie platform dotbadges.com, this poster includes quirky phraseology that is bound to strike a chord with you, or take you down memory lane to the time when you first heard of these lines. Take for example, “Hat, bey!” or “Phekta kya hain, bhai” — all classic one-liners that we’ve heard on the railway platform or in a crowded BEST bus. There are others, including “Ek cutting dena”, which are legit, true-blue utterances that will never go out of style irrespective of where you reside in the city.

This poster is on sale at the moment, so we suggest you grab it at the earliest, and add a dash of Mumbai-flavoured tadka to either your room or a drab wall in your workspace or office. And here’s a tip: If you’ve fallen in love with this assemblage of doodles, go ahead and also pick the notebook available on this website that features the same art on its cover.

Log on to: dotbadges.com

Cost: Rs 990