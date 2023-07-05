Brace yourself for Mumbai monsoon with these sturdy and cool raincoats

With the rains lashing the city and its suburbs, now’s a good time to figure where to find the sturdiest and most practical rain gear to suit your needs

Pic courtesy/Poshmark

Graffiti all the way

If bright colours and abstract art is your style, this site offers a cool graffiti raincoat to help you combat the rain with pizazz.

Log on to: poshmark.in

Cost: Rs 600

For the little ones



Pic courtesy/Highlands Rainshine

The range of raincoats and rain covers available at this Mulund store make for the perfect, colourful way to send your kids to school in the rains.

At: Jyoti Stores, Shop number 1, Samriddhi Commercial Complex, Madan Mohan Malviya Road, Mulund West.

Log on to: @jyoti_stores

Call: 8926390390

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Paw-some idea



Pic courtesy/Poochmate

While we can always stay in when the weather does not agree with our plans, our furry friends need their daily dose of morning and evening walks. Help them with these styles of pet rain wear from Poochmate India that can be shipped across the country.

Log on to: poochmate.com

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Call for adventure



Pic courtesy/Adventure Gears

If you do not want the weather to rain all over your favourite hobby of scaling mountains and hiking on hills, this site is a one-stop destination for suitable ponchos and raincoats.

Log on to: adventuregears.com

Cost: Rs 899 onwards

Kiddie coolness



Pic courtesy/One Stop Store

For parents who do not find the time to buy your child’s rain gear, this online shop provides cute options that would help keep your little ones safe and dry.

Log on to: @onestop-s.t.o.r.e

Cost: Rs 599