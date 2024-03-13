With the English pop icon’s eagerly-anticipated gig days away, five concert-going fans from Mumbai reveal their wardrobe for the big gig at a SoBo venue

Ed Sheeran performs at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran India concert 2024: Follow these style tips to ace the look in Mumbai this weekend

Fans across the city are gearing up to fall in love with the shape of Ed Sheeran (and his music) this Saturday, when the ginger-haired hitmaker will take over the Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds. And, as is often the case with eagerly-anticipated parties, we’re willing to bet that the buzz on every WhatsApp group is about who’s going and what they’re wearing. “The interesting thing about Ed Sheeran is that despite being such a global superstar, his style is still quite classic, basic and comfortable. He’s not looking to break any fashion boundaries and he often sticks to a neutral colour palette. I don’t think many people will copy his personal style; his concerts have a great vibe and fans will dress in a way that allows them to celebrate that,” says fashion designer Sanjana Bubber.

We invited five fans (and concert attendees) to weigh in on what it takes to dress the part, and also share with us their concert looks for this weekend.

Blue and breezy

Krutika Chauhan, 25, entrepreneur

The vibe of Ed’s concerts, and his own style is more casual than glamorous. Accordingly, I’ve picked out a look that’s breezy, keeping in mind Mumbai’s hot and humid weather too. I picked a blue dress because one of my most favourite songs by Sheeran, How would you feel, is from the Divide (÷) album which has a blue cover. I’ve paired the dress with sneakers for comfort, as I will be spending more than half a day on my feet!

Denim’s the word

Viddhi Giri, 23, fashion influencer

For me, concert looks must combine style with ease and comfort. That’s why, I gravitate towards denim cut-off shorts, which are comfortable, convenient and chic. I will pair them with a white bikini top, a pair of statement earrings and a jute bag, for a breezy summery look.

Summer cool

Shaunik Khosla, 32, entrepreneur

A crisp, white button-up shirt lets me beat the heat at concerts and have the time of my life. I have paired my shirt with striped cotton shorts [comfort again!] and trendy sneakers to dance the night away.

Simplicity rocks

Tanishq Purohit, 20, mass media student

From what I’ve observed, Ed always chooses to be in comfortable clothing. For most of his performances, he prefers a black T-shirt with black cargo pants, and comfortable but smart shoes. I’m drawing inspiration from his concert style as I appreciate the combination of chic simplicity and comfort.

Fusion is fun

Nandini Ramnath, 22, marketing professional

I remember Ed Sheeran mentioning in an interview that he sees all his songs in colour. That has inspired me to go big and bold with the colour of my outfit. I’ve chosen to draw from the song Blue, with a lightweight chiffon saree, a comfortable cotton tube top, and sneakers that will let me move with ease. To me, this is the perfect fusion of my personal style and my take on Sheeran’s music.

The Style Playbook

For those eager to look more like the singer, Bubber shares a simple checklist:

>> A band T-shirt; you can knot it or wear it cropped for a more figure-flattering effect

>> Ripped denim pants, micro shorts or mini skirts

>> A plaid shirt that you can also tie around your waist

>> Stick to blacks, navy blues, greys and whites

>> For a dressier look, wear a shirt with a waistcoat and smart pants

>> A pair of dark-coloured sneakers