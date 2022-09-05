EQ > IQ: Three experts dissect the importance of workers expressing themselves to employers

Does a high Emotional Quotient and expressing one’s emotions weigh more than technical skills to employers? Three experts contextualise this with a recent survey

Don’t underestimate the importance of work buddies, say experts

With hybrid modes of working and a new generation entering the workforce, how people approach their nine-to-fives has drastically changed along with how they express themselves and their boundaries. A recent survey by LinkedIn reported that 76 per cent of 2,188 participating professionals are more comfortable expressing their emotions at work post the pandemic, noting that expression could be the solution to better morale in hybrid modes of work. At the same time, burnouts and breakdowns are buzzwords now; the study reported that 63 per cent of the respondents admitted to having cried at work at least once. The corporate world has put an emphasis on high Emotional Quotient (EQ) alongside technical skills to handle one’s emotions and interpersonal relationships better. But what’s the real solution here? Three work coaches dissect the importance of EQ and expression in the workplace.

76 per cent

of 2,188 professionals are more comfortable expressing their emotions at work post the pandemic

1 Support flows both ways

While expression and communication are important factors, so is support from peers and the management. Putting on a façade that all is well is not sustainable, especially when working remotely, notes Simita Sambyal, a NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) master practitioner and corporate trainer. Open communication and an environment that keeps employees motivated with eustress and not distress are what organisations should chase. It can start at the management level. Sambyal shares, “Let your team know that they can trust you and reach out for support. This should work both ways, and you should be able to reach out to your team for support, too.” EQ is an equally important quality for managers to possess. “When someone opens up to you, watch your choice of words and intention. Assure them that you won’t be harsh or judgmental, and that being overwhelmed with work is not a weakness,” she suggests.

For employees, Sambyal advises giving oneself time to respond, instead of reacting to situations. This is ultimately the essence of EQ. She encourages making friends at work, adding, “Work-social life balance is a good thing, but what about the nine-to-five window? We spend so much of our day at work. Find your work besties to spend break time with or send a funny meme to.” Delayed work and stress are inevitable, but EQ will ensure you handle it well and empathise with others, too. “IQ and technical skills will get you the job, EQ will sustain you at a workplace or, if you’re a leader, create a sustainable environment,”

she points out.

2 Express yourself

EQ starts with self awareness, so establish a routine that suits you

Afsheen Dattoobhai, creative life and executive coach, and instructor to life coaches, notes that after a tumultuous period during the pandemic, we are all more empathetic and understanding towards each other. This consideration should reflect in the workplace, too.

For employees:

. If you’re stressed, burnt out or overwhelmed, communicate it with your peers and manager because you rightly need support, and the work quality shouldn’t get affected.

. When communicating this, be direct and honest. Ensure that you don’t play the blame game or point fingers.

. Practise your conversation and watch the narrative. It is an emotional topic spoken about logically.

. Have a call to action such as: “I would appreciate support in this manner.” You can collaboratively brainstorm on the final solutions.

. Help starts with yourself and EQ starts with self-awareness. Begin your day in a way that supports you; set your intention for the day, and make work enjoyable.

For employers:

. Lead by example. Speak honestly, set work boundaries with clients and adopt healthy approaches to work.

. Do this in collaboration with the team and not in silos to ensure approaches, deadlines and processes are realistic.

. Every individual is unique; instead of focusing on weaknesses, identify team strengths and allocate work accordingly.

3 A balanced approach

Seniors must create an approachable and friendly atmosphere

Contrasting the common perspective that crying is a sign of weakness and lack of professionalism, Milind Jadhav, life coach, says, “I have no problem with employees crying in the workplace. Employees are human beings. They need to communicate their feelings and crying is just one of the many ways.” He explains that people should express themselves clearly than rein in the frustration and helplessness which can lead to worse outcomes. If someone is crying, it can also indicate the level of stress they are facing.

Jadhav shares ways to navigate various scenarios for a healthy commitment to work. Ensure the role expected of you is clear so that you’re able to deliver, if not, communicate with your manager. Express your opinions without righteously clinging to them or fearing how the listener might perceive you.

Apart from EQ, a balanced approach to work is necessary to keep stress levels in check. However, the important question to ask is whether existing work cultures have space for a good work-life balance as shared home and office spaces in remote work and undefined flexible options can lead to longer work days and being available at all hours.

Jadhav reiterates that it is up to senior members to win the trust of juniors and assure them that they don’t need to say yes when they mean no to help set boundaries. “As a manager, you cannot run a team if you treat them as resources. Profit will come from implementing the right strategies and setting the right systems in place, not from employees working 12 to 14-hour work days,” he points out.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal