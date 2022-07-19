Breaking News
Escape the ordinary: Try these mystery rooms in Mumbai for your next date

Updated on: 19 July,2022 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

If you’re thinking of having some fun with your gang or planning an interesting date, we have curated a list of mystery rooms that are bound to add some thrills and chills

Participants fool around at No Escape in Bandra


For the true crime fan

Have you ever thought of robbing a casino or, worse, getting locked up in prison? No Escape in Bandra offers two interesting plots around these themes and gives you one hour to break out of the rooms by decoding some baffling clues. You can jump into these mystery rooms with a minimum of two to a maximum of 10 players at the difficulty level of your choice. 




TIME 11.30 am to 8.30 pm
AT Elco Arcade, Hill Road, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO noescape.in
CALL 9820890098 to register
COST Rs 850 (weekdays); Rs 1,000 (weekends)


For the sleuth

Whether you are interested in haunted houses, murder mysteries, or spy operations, Witty Escapes has got you covered with a range of online adventures. Get started by solving some interesting mysteries, Sherlock Holmes-style, with your friends from your home pad.

TILL July 31 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
COST Rs 899 onwards

For the adventurous

If going to a venue is too much of a hassle for you, the folks at The Amazing Escape will bring the escape room to you and build a portable set up, whether it’s at your home or place of work. They also offer interesting in-person escape room themes, which include Bank Heist, Escape the Tomb, Prison Break, Lost Kingdom, and Illuminati. Now, whether you want to play an archaeologist and identify the Pharaoh or break free from a jungle — the choice is yours.

TIME 11.30 am to 8.30 pm
AT Durolite House, Andheri West. 
LOG ON TO theamazingescape.in 
CALL 7710000808 to register 
COST Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 (virtual); Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 (at the venue)

