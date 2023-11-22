Experience a perfect blend of visual arts and technology at this art show

We head to a virtual art show in Santacruz that aims to introduce a new generation of students to novel storytelling and narrative techniques through augmented and virtual reality exhibits

A visitor tries on the virtual reality headset at the exhibition. Pics/Satej Shinde

Many artists view technology with suspicion, as do patrons. They accuse it of simplifying or reducing art to the lowest common denominator. In doing so, they forget that this was the primary purpose of art — to convey individual experience to the masses through a visual medium. As we walk into the quiet space of the Alliance Française de Bombay in Santacruz’s Railway Colony, we hope to experience the exhibition, Novembre Numérique first-hand that will be on display till November 26, showcasing works that blend technology, Augmented Reality (AR) and visual arts for students to experience.



Virtual reality headset, book and illustrations at the exhibition

As we enter the little room down from the reception, we can see the sparse walls decked with framed illustrations. The artworks are part of the Midi Minuit series curated by Aurélien Jeanney, founder and artistic director of Maison Tangible — the Paris-based manufacturer of images. “Midi Minuit was born of the desire to bring together the crème de la crème of French illustration around a single theme. We unified the collection around one theme, the cycle between day and night, and one colour palette. I wanted a theme that everyone could understand and relate to, and with which the guest artists could create new narratives and surprising stories,” Jeanney writes.

Some of the artists on display include illustrator and frequent Netflix and DreamWorks collaborator, Juliaon Roels, Theo Guignard, François Maumont, paper artist and stop motion filmmaker Lila Poppins, among others. “We are celebrating the seventh edition this year. There are also Virtual Reality (VR) experiences and innovative storytelling methods used that can be fascinating to young students,” Stephan Doutrelant, director, Alliance Française de Bombay, tells us.



The writer views an illustrated artwork on the app

On our guide’s suggestion, we download the Maison Tangible app by scanning the barcode put up on the wall. The app offers access to the collection, and is fairly simple. However, it requires a basic understanding of French to navigate. Once the app components are downloaded, all you need to do is switch on the camera. From the looped images of phases of the moon in Tom Haugomat’s The Tide to the view of Earth from Mars in Vincent Mahé’s Mars, the works are quite clear and intriguing in their style. The subtle movements and shifts in visuals can be surprisingly fun. The coding of the images extends to replicas beyond the frame too. We tried our hand at a few souvenir postcards of the images, too.

This sense of AR serves to enable the spread of the French language. An example of this is the book, Les Voyages Extraordinaires d’Axel — authored by Jeanney— present at the exhibition. Another segment in the app transforms the book from a plain, well-illustrated story into a mini-animated film, albeit without any audio. It is hard not to think how this writer’s French would have improved if they had such fun ways to learn.



Illustrated pages from the book

The second aspect of the exhibition is the VR experience. The Meta Quest 2 headset and gear allows you to step inside videos for a 360-degree view. This writer decided to take a walk through The Louvre. If you are new to VR, it can be a tad disorienting. Once you get your bearings right, it becomes a fun exercise. It is easy to see why this will be an attractive draw for young children. The videos for the experience will include museums, art galleries, streets and lanes of the city of Paris.

While the exhibition is aimed at young children and teens, it can be a surprise package for adults too. After all, everyone needs an escape from dreariness of urban reality.

Till: November 26; 10 am to 7.30 pm

At: Alliance Française de Bombay, third floor, Hi Life Mall, Santacruz West

Call: 42640330