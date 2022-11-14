Children’s Day 2022: Here is a curated list of activities that can be enjoyed by kids all year round

We’ve curated a list of eclectic ideas so your little one can engage and get enriched by the joys of tactile, interactive activities not just today but all year round

Children soak in the experiences offered by YNAT. Pic courtesy/Pugdundeesafaris.com

Rooted in nature

Pugdundee Safaris, a travel initiative based in Gurugram, offers a Young Naturalist Training Course (YNAT) for nine to 16 year-old kids. To sign up for this course, parents and the participating child have to book a four-night wildlife holiday at the platform’s lodges in Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Kanha or Tadoba. The curriculum enables children to feel responsible for our natural world and introduces them to its bounties through simple communication tools. Participants can choose modules from topics such as Introduction to Reptiles, Introduction to Mammals, Introduction to Amphibians and Introduction to Plants, among other categories. Kids are advised to carry outdoor clothes in earthy tones, proper footwear to walk long, irregular stretches, torch, camera, guide books, binoculars and rain gear.

Sparking joy

Pic courtesy/Instagram

Founded by Vaishali Chakravarty in 2013, Delhi-based Joy of Drama helps children and adults learn a wide-range of life skills through the medium of drama. They offer varied programmes for teachers and young thinkers, and also host weekly conversations with experts about child development. They have age-specific and scientifically-designed courses on deductive reasoning game series, advanced drama and core intelligence-building.

Puppets say it all

It’s fun to watch puppets humanise our feelings. Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust focuses on bringing to the fore varying narratives through puppets. From school installations and community and peace-building projects to international projects, this platform believes in applied puppetry — the potential of the medium beyond entertainment. The Delhi-based platform’s sensory displays and training programmes can inspire kids.



Sew your stories

Kids love creating their own trinkets? They become their prized possessions that show up in conversations whenever a guest visits. The Hab in Khar is a place where kids can use their own hands to work with a sewing machine. The place covers every trendy aspect of sewing in its workshops — there’s embroidery, crocheting, knitting and macrame and braiding. Also, a bright designer installation at the entrance is sure to captivate them.



Little geeks unite

The Whiz Lab aims to disrupt the monotony of formal education. It is keen for children to explore the many possibilities of science, technology, engineering and mechanics. To dive into every child’s area of curiosity, it has a range of curated courses and workshops. For preschoolers, the platform hosts sensory learning programmes. Apart from STEM workshops, they also host science-themed birthday parties.

Hit it out of the park

Pic courtesy/kleinetics.com

Does your child love sport? Kleinetics — a platform that strives to make fitness fun for kids — approaches their vision through functional movement. Functional movement comprises simple actions that are part of our daily lives. The Deonar-based group brings their movement-based activities and games to schools, clubs and housing societies to facilitate accessibility. Their course called Fitball, is ideal for budding footballers who need training camps to hone their basic skills. In these camps, a group of coaches work on their strength, speed, agility and nutrition helping them improve their game.

Potter around

Rashi Jain’s work and teaching space in Mankhurd, Studio Karva, is the centre for sculpting and moulding. Jain welcomes candidates of all age groups and teaches them the art of ceramic sculpture and pottery. Parents can encourage their kids to get their hands dirty at one of Studio Karva’s sessions through pottery; it works on hand-eye coordination, problem-solving capacity and teamwork.

