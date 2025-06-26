Expert style tips on how you can dress posh on budget without hurting your pocket

Looking stylish doesn’t have to cost you a pretty penny, if you pick wisely. Here’s how to get it right

In all the conversations about ‘old money’ and ‘quiet luxury’ when it comes to dressing well, it’s easy to confuse good taste with exorbitant price tags. And, if you’re an intern on a stipend, a rookie taking her first steps in the corporate world, or a budget-conscious college-goer, it may seem impossible to imitate the sophisticated, chic styles floating around social media without breaking the bank.



However, the truth is that channelling that effortless but elevated aesthetic can be a lot less expensive than it appears to the naked eye. The key, say experts, lies in the finer details. It lies in looking for nuances that may not seem as apparent at first glance, and in decoding the subtext that underlies sophistication. We invited stylists for their hottest tips to dressing posh on a bargain-bin budget.



Colour me chic

“When we look at clothes on a rack, our first instinct is to reach for either neutrals such as black, white or navy, or skip right to the brights. But a colour palette that radiates luxury is soft, muted and warm. It draws from nature and echoes the good life. Think olive, terracotta, mocha or butter — these are elevated basics, colours that are earthy and soft. These are the colours that speak luxury, without shouting for attention or being too obvious,” says image consultant Greeshma Thampi.



Accordingly, replace harsh blacks and whites with a smoother charcoal-cream combination. For special occasions, pick rich jewel tones such as emerald, sapphire, ruby, burgundy and topaz. She also adds that pops of colour work best when used in small measures — a bold lipstick shade, a bright bag, or a simple statement accessory. “Use this accent to highlight your best features,” she suggests. Monochromatic outfits are an easy way to look more put-together instantly.

Tailored to fit

Even the most expensive clothes can look shabby if they’re poorly fitted. Envision a wardrobe of elevated basics, which you can buy off-rack and then tailor of an impeccable fit. “Befriend a trusted tailor and make a habit of altering key pieces such as blazers, trousers, dresses and skirts so that they fit you in the most flattering way. Avoid clothes that are very loose or too tight. Always aim for clean lines and smooth silhouettes,” advises celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar. She further recommends steering clear of loud logos and bold patterns, and sticking to more classic patterns instead.



The look and the feel

Certain fabrics just look ‘richer’ than the rest. Thampi and Ambekar both clarify that the difference lies in the percentage of natural fibres they contain. While fabrics such as silk, linen, crisp cotton, fine knits, suede, wool and cashmere continue to feel and look luxurious over time, polyester-based garments can be an instant turn-off.

When it comes to jewellery, less is definitely more — sleek, minimalist designs, polished finishes and details such as sculptural forms or pearls can contribute to a more luxurious appearance. If you are fond of statement pieces, pick sculptural designs in a matte finish. For a truly sophisticated look, wear your hair in a sleek hairstyle such as a low bun or a sleek ponytail to let the piece be the star of the show. Pearl necklaces are another timeless trend that can immediately elevate even the most basic fits.



Hack it till you posh it

1. Switch plastic or fabric buttons on jackets with gold to elevate them

2. Buy good-quality fabric, and get your staples tailored to your size

3. Thrift stores can offer excellent deals on vintage classics

4. For jewellery, avoid styles that are too dainty or overly embellished — minimalist pieces with a touch of sparkle look more expensive than they are