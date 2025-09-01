It’s September 1, the first day of school at Hogwarts. Now is a good time to replenish your merchandise, or get your hands on cool new buys. Here are The Guide’s favourite picks
Apparel
Check out official merchandise for your Hogwarts fantasy world from this popular platform, which offers a range to pick from, plus it’s available across sizes. Also, pick from their collection of Hogwarts-themed T-shirts and oversized hoodies.
LOG ON TO: thesouledstore.com
Choose from a variety of printed T-shirts, sweatshirts and scarves. Also check out their options for costumes from the Harry Potter world.
LOG ON TO etsy.com
Stationery
For your Hogwarts witchcraft and wizardry kit, check out these quirky stationery finds, including Potter-themed diary sets.
LOG ON TO geekmonkey.in
If you love exchanging greeting cards, colourful character stickers, and themed notebooks with fellow Potterheads, this is your haunt.
LOG ON TO crazygifts.in
Other Harry Potter memorabilia
For a range of mugs, golden Snitch-themed watches (above), water bottles (right) and more, with a variety of iconic quotes, designs and colours, this platform will keep you engaged for hours.
LOG ON TO thepeppystore.in
If you want to bring Hogwarts home this time, check out these eye-catching A4 size wall posters and bobbleheads. Also get your hands on these cool keychains.
LOG ON TO meesho.com
Home decor
These Hogwarts-themed bed sheets and cushions will ensure you can recreate the Potter-verse in your room.
LOG ON TO silverlinen.in
You can also shop for Hogwarts-inspired quilts here.
LOG ON TO firstcry.com