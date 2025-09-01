It’s September 1, the first day of school at Hogwarts. Now is a good time to replenish your merchandise, or get your hands on cool new buys. Here are The Guide’s favourite picks

Apparel

Check out official merchandise for your Hogwarts fantasy world from this popular platform, which offers a range to pick from, plus it’s available across sizes. Also, pick from their collection of Hogwarts-themed T-shirts and oversized hoodies.

LOG ON TO: thesouledstore.com

Choose from a variety of printed T-shirts, sweatshirts and scarves. Also check out their options for costumes from the Harry Potter world.

LOG ON TO etsy.com

Stationery

Pic Courtesy/geekmonkey.in

For your Hogwarts witchcraft and wizardry kit, check out these quirky stationery finds, including Potter-themed diary sets.

LOG ON TO geekmonkey.in



A set of stickers of Harry Potter characters. Pics Courtesy/CrazyGifts

If you love exchanging greeting cards, colourful character stickers, and themed notebooks with fellow Potterheads, this is your haunt.

LOG ON TO crazygifts.in

Other Harry Potter memorabilia

Pics Courtesy/peppystore.in

For a range of mugs, golden Snitch-themed watches (above), water bottles (right) and more, with a variety of iconic quotes, designs and colours, this platform will keep you engaged for hours.

LOG ON TO thepeppystore.in

Pics Courtesy/meesho.com

If you want to bring Hogwarts home this time, check out these eye-catching A4 size wall posters and bobbleheads. Also get your hands on these cool keychains.

LOG ON TO meesho.com

Home decor

Pic Courtesy/Silverlinen.in

These Hogwarts-themed bed sheets and cushions will ensure you can recreate the Potter-verse in your room.

LOG ON TO silverlinen.in

Pic Courtesy/firstcry.com

You can also shop for Hogwarts-inspired quilts here.

LOG ON TO firstcry.com