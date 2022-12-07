This new year, sign up for Urdu classes

The Hindustani Prachar Sabha founded by the Mahatma has a class to teach you the language

Every Indian language has a rich legacy that exposes its speakers to a repository of information about its origins as well as its abundant literature. Urdu is famous the world over, and its spread can be attributed to its celebrated poets down the ages. Recently, the Hindustani Prachar Sabha, the historic organisation founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942, has announced that it will conduct Urdu classes from January 2023, at its Charni Road office.

“This is a certificate course of six months where attendees can learn the basics, after which they can enrol in an advanced course that is six months long. I highly recommend this course to those who are keen to understand and work in the field of couplets, poetry, or for writing in films and theatre,” shared Rakesh Tripathi, the project coordinator.

On: January 2023; 5 pm to 6 pm

At: Hindustani Prachar Sabha, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Building, 7, NetajI Subhash Road, Charni Road

Call: 9819498012

Log on to: hindustanipracharsabha.org

Cost: Rs 2,360

