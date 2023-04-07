Fashion experts curate a chic LBD guide for people of various body types

Sayani Gupta’s recent LBD look is making heads turn. We take a look at this classic style for some fun and chic spins for various body types

Sayani Gupta gives LBD a chic spin (right) Rewathi Chhetri in Barve’s Ephemera collection. Pic courtesy/Instagram

This writer faintly remembers a remark by an acquaintance that has always been a point of agreement for the stylists in the room: Nothing can go wrong with an LBD. Audrey Hepburn’s classic Sabrina necklines were always a favourite, but more recently, Sayani Gupta’s spin with a corset top has also made it to our wishlist. We reached out to Mihika Bhanot, branding strategist and image consultant, and fashion designer Nachiket Barve to curate a chic LBD guide.

The perfect fit

Bhanot reveals that while there are several suitable LBDs for different body types, the A-line style is a universal type that suits anyone. “The A-line cut gives a very structured style where it takes the shape of your body, giving the whole look a classy touch.” Bhanot adds that straight-cut outfits are also a good option for triangular body shapes.



While Priyanka Chopra sports the perfect heart-shaped neckline, Cecilia Gomez pulls off an LBD with exaggerated sleeves. PICS COURTESY/GETTY IMAGES

“Make sure your dress is at least knee-length to balance body variations. You can also opt for drape-like dresses with casual flair if you want to go a bit shorter.” She suggests trying out longer sleeves, asymmetrical or deeper necks, and embellishments on the upper body to go with triangular body types.

“Belts work well to create the illusion of a shorter upper body and a longer lower body. Embellishments on the neckline or hemp of the dress work for rectangular body shapes. You can also experiment with puff sleeves, exaggerated arms and so on,” she explains. For inverted rectangular shapes, Bhanot suggests to opt for flair, short dresses with a simpler upper half such as oval, princess or deep neck tops. “V-neck tops, scooped-out necked tops or a sweetheart neck with a netted top also suits this body type,” Bhanot (inset, top) states.­­­­

What’s the occasion?

Sharing his thoughts on how to pair LBDs, Barve (inset, below) says, “The LBD is a girl’s best friend. It is possible to find an LBD that works for every age, shape and style. This is a wardrobe staple that you can do so much with. The idea is to make this staple work well for you.”

>> Add graphic accessories and sleeves for a meeting.

>> Wear a funky neckpiece and heels paired with a shirt dress for a date night.

>> Donning a slinky sequinned number with stilettos for a night out in town seldom goes wrong.