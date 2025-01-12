The recently concluded 82nd Golden Globe Awards offered a swoon-worthy red carpet. Experts decode their favourite looks from the evening, and offer style mantras to inspire your sartorial picks for 2025

Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande in a couture gown. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

The little things

Statement accessories are an excellent way to let your own personal style shine through, even when attending formal ‘dos. Take, for example, Adrien Brody’s oversized pin that added some much-needed drama to an overwise simple three-piece suit. Or Ariana Grande’s opera gloves that added to her couture gown’s vintage flare. Timothée Chalamet too swapped a regular bowtie with a silk scarf, while Coleman Domingo opted for a scarf that he fashioned into an oversized bow. Jeremy Strong too opted for a bucket hat, which raised several eyebrows and instantly caught the attention of attendees and onlookers alike. Statement accessories should be chosen with care, so that they don’t overwhelm your entire look. Proportion matters as does the ease with which you wear the item — don’t overcrowd your look with too many accents and only wear those pieces that you can carry with confidence.

Asang Kamble, fashion designer

Monochromatic moments



Andrew Scott sports a Tiffany blue suit for his monochrome look (right) Kate Winslet dons a cream hue ensemble for the red carpet

This year’s red carpet proved that strong monochromatic looks can easily hold their own against old-world glamour. Ayo Edebiri’s all-grey suit, which channelled ’90s power dressing with its boxy fit, was a shining example of how less can be more. The addition of the gold feather-shaped tie necklace broke up the grey and added a focal point for added visual interest.



Asang Kamble

Kate Winslet also made a sophisticated style statement with her embroidered jacket and pleated slacks in an elegant cream hue. But as Andrew Scott demonstrated by dressing in head-to-toe Tiffany blue, monochromatic looks don’t have to be staid or neutral to be impactful, and they are just as striking on men. When styling monochromatic looks, it’s especially important for the garment to be well-tailored as any imperfections stand out immediately. Keeping the accessories simple to let the outfit shine through is also a good idea.

Asang Kamble, fashion designer

Bold in gold



Demi Moore styles it up in satin and gold

Metallics will continue to dominate this year’s festivities, with gold being a popular pick for 2025. Gold works excellently with warm Indian skin tones and can be styled in clean silhouettes that let the fabric be the star of the show. Demi Moore’s satin champagne-gold dress (right) was a great example of how to wear this trend: as a fabric, satin catches the light in a gentle way, while the classic mermaid silhouette highlights your curves.



Mihika Bhanot

Mindy Kaling’s sequin column dress was another great example of wearing a metallic versus the metallic wearing you. When wearing a metallic piece, stick to sleeker silhouettes and cuts to keep the outfit from overwhelming you. Off-the-shoulder pieces add drama while balancing the outfit, while simple accessories such as a clutch, elegant heels, and understated jewellery accentuate the garment without overpowering it.

Mihika Bhanot, personal branding expert & image consultant

Reimagine the LBD

Miley Cyrus gets bold in black

The little black dress [LBD] will continue to be a wardrobe [and red carpet] must-have. This year, though, celebrities demonstrated how even a classic can be reimagined and reinterpreted, to suit your personal aesthetic. Catherine O’Hara’s shimmering hand-embroidered gown was edgy but chic and was accentuated even further by the bold red lip. Miley Cyrus’s take on the LBD was with a bold black gown that featured embellished cut-outs. Instead of jewellery, Cyrus chose a pair of oversized sunglasses to channel her inner rockstar.



Disha Selarka

Pamela Anderson chose a classic silhouette and added a dose of glamour with diamond jewellery and black gloves. Despite its deceptive moniker, the LBD can be surprisingly versatile, and it will continue to dominate fashion events and red carpets in 2025. When picking your own, don’t be afraid to experiment with silhouettes and fabrics — black is a forgiving canvas. and works well with all skin tones and body types.

Disha Selarka, fashion stylist

Sustainability is sexy



(From left) Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett championed sustainability by re-wearing their red carpet looks

Contemporary conversations about fashion are incomplete without acknowledging the impact of the industry on the environment. In this era of social media-inspired fads and micro-trends, it was heartening to see two powerful actors Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis re-wearing their red carpet looks in quick succession.



Meghna Ghodawat

While Cate wore her flowing cape-style golden gown [which she had worn only a few months ago on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet] as is, Davis styled her black sequinned dress from the 2024 LACMA gala with an eye-catching rainbow cape. Both these looks made a compelling argument for investing in simple and iconic pieces that will continue to resonate with your personal style and that you will readily repeat, again and again.

Meghna Ghodawat, luxury stylist