Despite the distractions of social media, readers in the city are reading voraciously. In our monthly section, we share some titles that we found in their reading lists this month

Readers browse through an expansive collection of books at Kitab Khana in Fort. FILE PIC

Listen to this article Here's what Mumbaikars are reading in February 2025 x 00:00

The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga

Nami Mehta, student, Kandivli

ADVERTISEMENT

The book was lent to me by my neighbour. It contains sarcasm and humour mixed with serious concerns. It was very experimental of the author to do something like this. The character of the nephew really moved me. Although he barely spoke through the novel, he was symbolic of the good that everyone has within them.

Raag Darbari by Shrilal Shukla

Poojan Bhatt, data analyst, Thane

How much satire is too much satire? The book starts asking this from the very first page, along with delivering a scathing critique of post-Independence rural India. Some of the power dynamics in the book are also present in corporate IT culture. I loved how the author justified the title, as the whole village dances to the tune of whoever holds the power, symbolising the pervasive influence of power structures. Also, the word ‘raag’ ensures that corruption is methodically ingrained in the system. Reading this in Hindi was super fun.

Red Flags and Rishtas by Radhika Agrawal

Vidhya Thakkar, marketer, Kandivli

This is a delightful escape for when you need a break from the hustle-bustle of life. It’s a desi rom-com with endless banter, love, and plenty of drama. It’s light and entertaining, with its fast-paced narrative and shocking climax that you will not see coming.

Show Your Work! by Austin Kleon

Seep Chaplot, artist, Andheri

I never believed in the idea of starting an Instagram account for what you wanted to do. I always thought that the work would come to me if I just do it, but then I read this book. It changed my perspective. A lot of us don’t feel like talking about our work because we feel it’s too self-centred of us to be out there. This book helped me think of it in a different perspective. One of my favourite quotes was, ‘I like to work when everyone is sleeping, and I like to show my work when everyone’s working.’

Radio Free Afghanistan by Saad Mohseni with Jenna Krajeski

Nirav Mehta, bookseller, Dadar

I picked this up at the Jaipur Literature Festival recently. It offers a compelling look at Afghanistan’s modern history through the lens of independent media. Mohseni, a key figure in Afghan broadcasting, details how his network navigated political upheavals, Taliban rule, and the fight for freedom of the press. It’s a fascinating account of journalism’s resilience in one of the world’s most challenging regions.

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Rohan Charles, project manager, Malad

I picked it because the concept of a time-traveling café intrigued me — especially with its rule that you must return before your coffee cools. What I loved most was its emotional depth; the stories were bittersweet, yet heartwarming, reminding me how fleeting yet powerful moments can be in shaping our lives. The book is ‘right where you left me’, if it were a happy song.