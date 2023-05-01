Engage your kids with a board game workshop this summer in Mumbai

An upcoming summer workshops series will encourage children to wear their thinking caps and explore creativity through play

A kid at a previous workshop

If you have been thinking of getting your kids’ creative juices flowing this summer, this workshop has got you covered. The Board Game Workshop, designed and executed by Dhara Mehta, an early childhood care education teacher and certified LEGO educator, offers a wide variety of games and activities to improve your child’s thinking and problem-solving abilities. Mehta shared, “It makes a different impact when children play with participants of their age. They begin to adapt to failure and learn to continue a game even if they don’t win.”

On: May 2 to June 16; 10.30 am to 3 pm

At: The Kids Company, Juhu

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 9819119835

Cost: Rs 3,750 onwards