From Yami Gautam to Kendrick Lamar, celebrities have been flaunting their flared pants with panache. Here’s how to style them right

Yami Gautam flaunts a monochrome look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Love flared pants? Here's how to style them right

When Kendrick Lamar glibly mouthed “They not like us” during his controversial Super Bowl halftime show performance, he may as well have been referring to his flared jeans — the rapper ditched more contemporary styles for a noughties throwback, and it almost seems as though music and denim lovers can’t get enough.

Kendrick Lamar raps on the Grammy stage

Closer home, Yami Gautam rocked an all-black co-ord set featuring flared bottoms and a patchwork shirt during a recent outing. And while certain fashion pundits claim that flared pants never really went away, given their ability to lengthen and lean out your legs, the rest of us know that this style can be harder to pull off than it seems.



Sidhant Gupta wears flared trousers with ankle boots

“The trouble with flared jeans is that the right fit and cut become very important, especially with consideration to your body type. Since this style has been around for several decades, it can easily seem dated or gimmicky if you don’t style these jeans in a more contemporary way,” explains celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar. She lays down a few ground rules to help you sport this trend with ‘flare’.



Sharvari Wagh pairs a crop top with her flared trousers

Find your fit

Hour-glass body types — which are typified by a narrow waist, and balanced bust and hips — as well as pear-shaped bodies should look for styles with a mid-to-high rise and a wider flare at the bottom to balance proportions. Kick flares, which start just above the ankle, are particularly flattering for curvier bodies. “If you have a shorter torso, try a low-to-mid-rise style. Choosing the right length is also important. Your jeans should skim the floor or rest just above it with your footwear on,” Ambekar advises.



Victoria Beckham goes chic with her suit over flared trousers

Aim for balance

Since flared jeans typically use more fabric than your average pair of trousers, it’s important to pair them with streamlined pieces to avoid looking frumpy. “Bodysuits, crop tops and tucked-in blouses add a sophisticated appeal for women, while men can opt for a tucked-in button-down shirt, a fitted turtleneck or a vintage tee,” says Ambekar. She adds that footwear such as platform heels and pointed-toe boots can add height and sass, while heeled or Cuban boots/Cuban boots and loafers are the right choice for men. Steer clear of very bulky or dressy styles, she adds.



Mitali Ambekar

The flared cheat-sheet

>> Wear cropped jackets or blazers to keep proportions sleek

>> Look beyond denim: satin or velvet flared pants work well for evenings, while linen is great for the summer months

>> Monochrome looks have a lengthening effect

>> Wide or corset belts can further balance proportions