Finding Flora Fountain on a mug in Mumbai

File pic

This writer considers herself a hardcore Bombay-phile, and so when out and about on one of her heritage wanderings, she is almost always on the lookout to bring home a memento that has a piece of the city in it. From a frame of a sepia-tinted landmark to cloth bags with printed replicas of streets from the early 1900s or the ever-useful notebook that coaxes us to “take notes” while on the job. And then, there is delightful ‘utility’ stuff, like this ceramic mug that we spotted depicting one of our favourite sights of the city — well, from another era — if you look closely at this streetscape. Flora Fountain and the surroundings wooed us in a moment; it was love at first sight. The mug has earned its rightful spot in our Bombay reads section of the bookshelf. Utility can wait; this keepsake, as we had imagined, has become a conversation-starter.

At Museum gift shop, CSMVS, Fort.

Cost Rs 325

