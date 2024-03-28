Seven rock bands head over to Kalyan for a gig that seeks to alter the musical culture of the eastern suburb and its surroundings

Shroud Indigo (right) will be joined by Contra, Rocketqueen and Red Mist at the event

Listen to this article Head to this music gig in the eastern suburbs of Kalyan x 00:00

Most teenagers dream of being in a rock band. It is one of the many traditions of the rebellious years that makes one yearn for torn jeans, spiked bracelets and electric guitars. While most of us grow out of the phase, there are a few who continue to walk down this less trodden path. Some of them will gather tomorrow for the Indie Flow Vol 5 gig at a venue in the middle-class neighbourhood of Kalyan.



Vinod B (extreme right) of the The Vinod B Project in performance

ADVERTISEMENT

The gig is a chance to allow independent artistes their own space, says Nelson Kharat, organiser from the Suburban Music Project. Kharat, a rocker himself, began his journey through the working-class town of Ambernath before being part of the travelling circuit of rock musicians around the city. On a call from the United Kingdom, he explains, “This is our latest edition of the gig, and we are hoping to offer a platform to independent bands to perform their original works.”

Alternative avenues

For Nilesh Parab, fellow organiser, and co-founder of Suburban By Error 101, it is a much-needed venture. “I am an ardent rock fan, and have noticed a distinct shift in the way people approach music in this part of the city,” says the 27-year-old. Having started out as a drummer, Parab noticed that the nature of gigs in the city was skewed against the less prominent indie musicians.



Romana D’Souza of Red Mist

“Even before the pandemic, gig spaces began to curate bands selectively. As more spaces closed down, the opportunities available to hard rock or metal bands narrowed further. When available, they would not get the opportunity unless they were well-known among fans.” The rise of hip-hop also made it difficult for such bands to get their foot in the door. This is the reason Parab founded Suburban By Error 101 with his partners, Rishikesh Patil, Sameer Mahale and Tejas Taware — all metalheads.

Sanket Nirbhavane, lead vocalist of Shroud Indigo agrees. Nirbhavane moved to Andheri after spending his early years in Kalyan. “We set up the band a year and half ago, and now we already have three songs ready to release. I plan to perform them on stage this weekend. I do notice the community growing though,” he says. Such gigs offer them a chance to test the material, as well as build a word of mouth among fans. “Every musician has to find their audience. That is the key to what we do,” he points out.



Siddharth Thomas (second from left) of Rotten Kitten at an earlier gig

The gig is not all metal though. For Vinod B of the Vinod B Project, it is a chance to just play music. He founded the project in 2016, and has since been moonlighting with Bollywood music covers, while pursuing the passion for indie music. “As a band, we are not genre or language-specific. Our music includes jazz, rock and blues. With such music, finding an audience can be difficult,” he points out.

Boosting new talent

Parab shares the example of the Thane-based band Eternal Returns, saying, “Their music has taken off in Ukraine and parts of Europe. Yet, if you were to ask a hard rock fan in the city, they might not recognise the name. That is why we tried to pick and curate newer bands, and some of them are surprises. For instance, Midnight Gravity is coming in from Nashik.”



Bands rehearse at the venue

Siddharth Thomas, lead singer of Rotten Kitten looks at it differently. “Although it is in the suburbs, I have noticed a growing awareness about the music here. There is also a home advantage for many of these bands. It is much like performing without the overt pressure of brands, appearance or social media. We prefer that,” he says, adding, “It is a release from our daily life. Our drummer is a studio professional, and our bassist works with Amazon. This is our escape.”



Upashna of Rocketqueen. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

While Parab admits that right now they are just about able to cover costs, the demand is growing. “New talent is emerging from these regions; we need a space to perform. Compared to the city, the overheads are lower, and with demand growing, there is potential room for growth.” As Kharat concludes, “It is all about playing the music we love. Everything else follows.”

ON Tomorrow; 4 pm onwards

AT Suburban By Error 101, Behind St Jude’s High School, Kalyan East.

LOG ON TO skillboxes.com

ENTRY Rs 500