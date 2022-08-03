Masque's new unique menu will focus on Thai flavours

Two Bangkok-based chefs are in the city to put together a visionary menu

Thitid Tassanakajohn and Dej Kewkacha

When ingredient-driven restaurant Masque introduced cross-sectoral dinners in the city with #MasqueCollaborates, they were bent on promoting innovation through the confluence of cultures. Since then, many chefs have visited Mumbai to explore the region’s flavours in light of their distinctive spectra. This time, the restaurant turns towards Thailand to welcome chefs Thitid Tassanakajohn of Le Du (in pic, left) and Dej Kewkacha (in pic, right) of Kyo Bar.

While Tassanakajohn, affectionately called chef Ton, is known to reimagine regional dishes with seasonal Thai produce, chef Dej presents an omakase menu of desserts at Kyo Bar. The duo will join Varun Totlani, Masque’s head chef, to create a unique menu that will feature each of their strengths.

On: August 5 and 6

At: Masque, Shakti Mills, Mahalakshmi

Call: 981906-9222 for bookings