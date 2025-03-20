This summer, ditch your regular boring sunglasses for a chic bejewelled pair to add a maximalist touch

A head scarf draws attention to your elaborate glasses

You know that the maximalist wave is here to stay when your Crocs are studded with whimsical baubles and your sunglasses compete with your heirloom necklaces in terms of the bling and the workmanship they’re embellished with. The latter trend, in particular, has been making waves for a while now — since 2021, to be precise, when a pair of 17th-century glasses from the Mughal era fashioned from a 300-carat Colombian emerald was auctioned by Sotheby’s. Since then, bejewelled sunglasses have been flaunted by fashionistas across the board, from Beyoncé to Doja Cat.

Doja Cat with her bejewelled glasses; (right) opt for frames with rounded edges for a softer look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Fashion designer Harshavardhan Rai attributes the soaring popularity of the sunglasses-jewellery crossover to a heighted quest for expressionism. “Every item of clothing is no longer limited to just functionality. People are quite conscious about their clothing being an extension of their identity. Even their accessories have to have an underlying ethos and feel more personal,” he explains. Greeshma Thampi, an image consultant, points out that in addition to showcasing personal style, these sunglasses can highlight your innate creativity, add a touch of playfulness or even elevate the glamour quotient of your look. “Of all of 2025’s trends, this is definitely the most Instagram-friendly,” she observes.

All goggle-eyed

Bejewelled sunglasses work well for a variety of occasions — from music festivals, to beach vacations, or even outdoor wedding events. When styling these glasses, both Thampi and Rai advise letting the sunglasses be the focal point of your look. “You can either pick a colour from the design of the sunglasses or a neutral, to let the glasses really stand out,” says Rai. For music festivals, Thampi recommends a boho-chic look: team your sunglasses with flowy dresses, crochet tops, fringe details and a head scarf. “A fitted dress worn with a tailored jacket, or a jumpsuit in monotone hues can be the perfect foil for these glasses, if you wear them to a brunch event. For a more retro vibe, you could add a bejewelled headband. Importantly, make sure the rest of your jewellery and your sunglasses are in the same tone. For example, if you have gold-tone gems in your sunglasses, repeat that hue in your jewellery to look more put together,” she adds. You could also invest in a variety of designs to match different looks or aesthetics — while a pair embellished with studded stones works perfectly for casual outings, more intricate designs are perfect for formal events or evening ‘dos.

Greeshma Thampi and Harshvardhan Rai

Face your pair

If you’re concerned about the sunglasses dominating your face or distorting proportions, Thampi suggests a few simple guidelines to help you pick the perfect pair:

Esha Amin’s retro-styled bejewelled headband

. Oval: All styles suits this face shape

. Round: Prefer more angular styles to contrast the roundness of the face. Opt for rectangular frames such as wayfarers or cat eyeglasses with detailing on the top half. This adds more structure and length to the face.

. Square or rectangular: Choose rounded frames such as aviators. Avoid angular or geometric designs. Opt for softer edges and rounded shapes in the design elements.

. Heart shape: Avoid very large sized sunglasses or very heavy top embellishments, which will draw more attention to the top half of the face. Opt for smaller detailing in sunglasses and balance the face by adding layered.

. Diamond shape: Opt for embellishments on the top half and avoid detailing on the bottom part of the frame. The latter draws more attention to the cheeks, which is not advisable for this face shape.