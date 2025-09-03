Make-up can easily look overdone on mature skin. Taking a leaf out of Pamela Anderson’s style guide, a make-up artist explains that the secret lies in small changes and not a complete overhaul

“The challenge with applying make-up to mature skin is that the techniques and products that once gave you a ‘snatched’ look suddenly begin to look cakey and mask-like. A lot of that has to do with the way base make-up settles into fine lines and wrinkles. The loss of elasticity leads to sagging skin, which makes your features look less defined. Another major challenge is dryness. Even Indian skin, which tends to be naturally oily, begins to lose moisture. This is further complicated by pigmentation and uneven tone, caused by sun exposure and hormonal changes,” says celebrity make-up artist Swati Das. The solution, she shares, lies in a simple, but effective routine to ease the transition.

Pamela Anderson’s decision to eschew the pancake and opt for either a bare face or barely-there make-up looks have inadvertently highlighted the many challenges of getting make-up right as your skin ages. The 57-year-old diva who was once known for her razor-thin eyebrows and more-is-more take on bronzer and eyeshadow has now adopted a more luminous, fresh and blink-and-you-miss it approach to getting dolled up. And, make-up artists universally opine that hers is the right way to go.

Pamela Anderson’s decision to eschew the pancake and opt for either a bare face or barely-there make-up looks have inadvertently highlighted the many challenges of getting make-up right as your skin ages. The 57-year-old diva who was once known for her razor-thin eyebrows and more-is-more take on bronzer and eyeshadow has now adopted a more luminous, fresh and blink-and-you-miss it approach to getting dolled up. And, make-up artists universally opine that hers is the right way to go.

“The challenge with applying make-up to mature skin is that the techniques and products that once gave you a ‘snatched’ look suddenly begin to look cakey and mask-like. A lot of that has to do with the way base make-up settles into fine lines and wrinkles. The loss of elasticity leads to sagging skin, which makes your features look less defined. Another major challenge is dryness. Even Indian skin, which tends to be naturally oily, begins to lose moisture. This is further complicated by pigmentation and uneven tone, caused by sun exposure and hormonal changes,” says celebrity make-up artist Swati Das. The solution, she shares, lies in a simple, but effective routine to ease the transition.

Nail that base

“The key to a seamless make-up look is a well-hydrated base. Use a good moisturiser that’s formulated for mature skin. Follow up with a hydrating primer that smoothens your fine lines,” Das advises. When picking out a foundation, opt for lighter liquid or cream products. A tinted moisturiser with a natural, dewy finish can also work in a pinch. She warns against matte or heavy formulas, which settle into fine lines and highlight dryness. Apply the product in thin layers, focusing only on areas where coverage is needed.

Ensure that the base is hydrated for a smooth make-up. Pic courtesy/@Celebsnagari

“One of the biggest make-up concerns for mature skin is the concealer settling into fine lines. A simple technique can help: after applying concealer, gently squint and blend over wrinkles to stop excess product from gathering. Use a cotton bud to remove any buildup, then tap lightly with your finger for a smooth finish. To set the under-eye area, mist a brush, dip it into powder, and softly press it in. This ensures a natural, crease-free look that lasts longer,” she shares. Finally, set your base with minimal translucent powder, sticking to areas that are prone to shine. Avoid heavy compact powders and techniques like baking.

All eyes on you

Mature eyelids may droop or wrinkle. Avoid thick eyeliner that can look too harsh. Instead, stick to neutral matte or satin eyeshadows that flatter Indian skin tones. Shades such as taupe, soft brown and bronze are failsafe picks, Das says. “Tightline the upper waterline with a pencil liner and, if needed, apply the same pencil close to the lash line: softly smudge it upwards. Wear mascara only on your top lashes to ‘open’ your eyes. Fill your brows with a brow pencil or powder in dark brown, not black. Keep the shape natural and slightly lifted,” she adds.

Stick to neutral eyeshadows. Opt for a natural shape to give it a lifted look. Pic courtesy/@mitalivakil

The finishing touch

Never skip lipliner — this prevents your lipstick from feathering into fine lines around your mouth. Very matte lipsticks emphasise dryness, while creamy or satin lipsticks have a more hydrating effect. Shades such as rose, berry, brick or warm nudes best complement most Indian skin tones, says Das.

Warm lip colours and soft bronzer will give the perfect finishing touch to the makeover. PIC COURTESY/@REVATIPALSHETKAR31

“I love cheek tints as it creates a fresh glow and looks more natural than cream and powder blushes. For mature faces, I prefer to place the blush slightly higher on the cheekbones for a lifted effect,” she shares. Finally, skip harsh contours and use soft bronzer or warm blush for natural definition, Das signs off.