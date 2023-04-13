Enjoy stargazing and water activities at these four campsites in Mumbai

The Mumbai Surf Club complements leisure with sports. Learn surfing at this beachside camp in Vasai, while having the time of your life with unmissable activities such as live music, campfire barbeque with regional delicacies, and breakfast after a Surf-Sup (stand up paddleboarding) lesson

An earlier camp. Pic Courtesy/treksandtrails.org

A star for everyone

Stargazers, this one’s for you. This camping session at Dehne near Asangaon is mapped out around the full moon so that campers can enjoy the rare sights in the sky. You can explore the constellations of the Northern Hemisphere while also learning key photography skills needed to capture star trails and the Milky Way.

At Dehne, Asangaon, Ramayan Nagar, Ulhasnagar.

Log on to treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 1,799 onwards

A board and a swell

Pic Courtesy/@mumbaisurfclub on Instagram

The Mumbai Surf Club complements leisure with sports. Learn surfing at this beachside camp in Vasai, while having the time of your life with unmissable activities such as live music, campfire barbeque with regional delicacies, and breakfast after a Surf-Sup (stand up paddleboarding) lesson. You can choose to stay for a day or a week in tents or hostels.

At Rajodi Beach, Vasai

Log on to mumbaisurfclub.com

Cost Rs 3,000 for a one-night stay

Lakeside thrills

Best known among students and corporate groups, this non-profit campsite by YMCA offers a bunch of options for campers. Located right in the middle of Pune’s serene Andhra Lake, you can go boating or take a dive into the 250-feet-deep crystal clear water body. Other activities on location include bird watching, archery and rock climbing. One can stay in camps, bunkers or rooms.

At YMCA Camp Lakeside, Nilshi, Pune.

Log on to ymcacamplakeside.org

Cost Rs 1.300 onwards

Leisure luxe way

Pic Courtesy/the-triangle-glamping.business.site

If you are the kind who prefers solitude, these luxury camps by Triangle Glamping near Pune are for you. Beat the city heat in well-equipped, riverside opulent triangle AC tents. Surrounded by verdant farms, it is the perfect romantic getaway with bonfire and a star gazing lawn. Activities include a short trek, and indoor and outdoor games.

At Solu Village, Pune.

Log on to the-triangle-glamping.business.site

Cost Rs 2,400 onwards