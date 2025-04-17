The sun working overtime this summer shouldn’t melt away your trekking plans. Four experts answer four questions for a safe and sound trekking experience

Kothaligad. PIC COURTESY/MISCHIEF TREKS

Listen to this article From best locations to safety tips: Your complete trekking guide around Mumbai this summer x 00:00

Where can I trek?

Kothaligad at night

Popular spots like Kalmandavi, Domzira, and Gokundi waterfalls are not spacious, and get flooded with trekkers. If you’re seeking peace, your expectations might fall flat. I recommend the Kothaligad night trek. The weather is much cooler and the crowd is manageable.

How to get there: Board a train to Neral. Make your way to the base village Peth or Pinglas.

Log on to: mischieftreks.com

Jahnvi Mehta, trek leader, Mischief Treks

Harihar fort



The panoramic view from the Harihar Fort summit. PIC COURTESY/OMKAR JOSHI

The ideal escape from this heat would be in the regions closer to Nashik or Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar). For a day trek, head to Harihar Fort, which is nearly 160 km from Mumbai. The fort’s 80-degree incline carved in stone steps is an exciting climb that ends with a 360-degree panoramic view of the Sahyadris.

How to get there: Board a train to Kasara. Use public transport or rent a cab to Harshewadi or Nirgudpada, the base villages.

Log on to: @shivsahyadri.trekkers

Omkar Joshi, mountaineer and instructor

Prabalmachi



Prabalmachi trek campsite. PIC COURTESY/T TRIKON

Prabalmachi is an easy trek near Panvel for those seeking a break from the city’s air quality. It’s ideal for a night trek but afternoons can get hot. You don’t need to be a trekking expert to make the climb to the summit. The temperature is the same as Mumbai but early starters can expect pleasant weather.

How to get there: Board a train to Panvel. Choose public transportation to reach the base village, Thakurwadi.

Log on to: ttrikon.com

Mayur Mundale, trek leader, T Trikon

Karnala



Trekkers on the Karnala Fort trail. PIC COURTESY/MOUNTME

If you must step out in the day, start early in the morning to avoid a heat stroke in the later part of the trek. You can drive to the base villages at night, camp there, and continue the trek early in the morning for an extra-early start. It is also an interesting way to explore the local culture and cuisine. Kohoj or Karnala Fort are my ideal picks for plans like these.

How to get there: Board a train to Panvel. Hop into an auto rickshaw to the Karnala Bird Sanctuary.

Log on to: mount-me.in

Chirag Dhabalia, trek organiser, MountMe

What can I eat?

>> Before the trek, opt for a meal rich in good fats and carbohydrates to maintain energy levels. Breakfast options like poha or upma work well.

>> During the trek, bananas are a lifesaver. They provide instant energy and prevent cramps. Sip on lemon juice, and grab a protein bar or dry fruits in breaks.

>> After the trek, it’s important to rehydrate with electrolytes. Complex carbohydrates and high protein aid good recovery. Avoid fried food and chilled drinks.

When should I stop?

>> Can you walk five to six km without a break? If not, scrap your plans and start walking at least three km daily for at least a month before you venture out on a trek.

>> Severe muscle cramps are a warning sign. Don’t ignore them.

>> If you are dehydrated, take a break, hydrate yourself and start descending. Do not gulp water down. Sip slowly.

What can I wear?

>> Opt for light, pastel coloured, breathable, dry-fit t-shirts and pants. Remember, no jeans or denims.

>> A cap and sunglasses are no-brainers, but don’t forget a sunscreen with at least SPF 50 protection.

>> Check the grip of your shoes before heading out, and always carry a trekking pole.

Make the climb

Sign up for these easy treks this month

>> Garbett Plateau

ON April 20 and 27

MEETING POINT Bhivpuri Railway Station

Log on to: treksandtrails.org

COST Rs 799 (includes breakfast)

>> Ratangad

ON April 18, 19, 25 and 26

MEETING POINT Kasara Railway Station Log on to: trekpanda.in

COST Rs 1,199 (includes food and accommodation)

>> Sondai

ON April 20 and 27

MEETING POINT Karjat Railway Station

CALL 8828004949

COST Rs 999 (includes transportation)

Note: Experts suggest against trekking solo if you’re a beginner. Join an experienced group accompanied by a local guide to avoid mishaps.