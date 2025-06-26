From comedy to theatre: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Gopika Varma
Thursday
Go classical
Experience a Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam performance by Harikrishna Kalyanasundaram and Gopika Varma as a part of an NCPA presentation.
TIME 6.30 pm
AT National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.
LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com
Entry Rs 270 and Rs 180 (members); Rs 300 and Rs 200 (non-members)
Friday
Poetry all the way
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Enjoy and participate in an open mic poetry and music session hosted by storyteller and poet, Jasmine Babbar (below).
TIME 8.30 pm
AT Funkaar Dance Studio, Laxmi Business Park, SAB TV Road, Andheri West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 229
Saturday
Laughter riot
Pic Courtesy/The Hype
Let the rain not dampen your spirits on weekends. Play indoor games like dumb charades or truth and dare with friends and strangers at this session conducted by Hype, the organisers of the event.
TIME 3 pm
AT Title Waves, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Garden, Santacruz West.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 499
Trekker’s delight
A view from Harishchandragad. Pic Courtesy/Treks and trails
Scale Harishchandragad to experience the beauty of the Western Ghats of Maharashtra this monsoon. The medium-level trek offers thrills for adventure seekers.
TIME 11.15 pm
MEETING POINT Kasara railway station.
LOG ON TO treksandtrails.org
COST Rs 1449 (inclusive of breakfast, lunch and forest fees)
Sunday
All the world’s a stage
Attend Traasadi by Manav Kaul (inset) — a performance that discusses mothers, and parental death.
TIME 5 pm and 8 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 770
Let it rain
Colour your umbrella and paint it the way you like at this umbrella workshop conducted by Drashti Mistry. The workshop is open to all ages.
Time 12 pm to 2 pm
AT 3rd floor of Candies, Nautilus at Candies, 5AA Pali Hill St Andrews Road, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO @drashtidraws on Instagram
Cost Rs 1500 per person