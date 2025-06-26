From comedy to theatre: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Gopika Varma

Thursday

Go classical

Experience a Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam performance by Harikrishna Kalyanasundaram and Gopika Varma as a part of an NCPA presentation.

TIME 6.30 pm

AT National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

Entry Rs 270 and Rs 180 (members); Rs 300 and Rs 200 (non-members)

Friday

Poetry all the way



Enjoy and participate in an open mic poetry and music session hosted by storyteller and poet, Jasmine Babbar (below).

TIME 8.30 pm

AT Funkaar Dance Studio, Laxmi Business Park, SAB TV Road, Andheri West.

ENTRY Rs 229

Saturday

Laughter riot



Let the rain not dampen your spirits on weekends. Play indoor games like dumb charades or truth and dare with friends and strangers at this session conducted by Hype, the organisers of the event.

TIME 3 pm

AT Title Waves, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Garden, Santacruz West.

Entry Rs 499

Trekker’s delight



A view from Harishchandragad. Pic Courtesy/Treks and trails

Scale Harishchandragad to experience the beauty of the Western Ghats of Maharashtra this monsoon. The medium-level trek offers thrills for adventure seekers.

TIME 11.15 pm

MEETING POINT Kasara railway station.

COST Rs 1449 (inclusive of breakfast, lunch and forest fees)

Sunday

All the world’s a stage

Attend Traasadi by Manav Kaul (inset) — a performance that discusses mothers, and parental death.

TIME 5 pm and 8 pm

AT Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Entry Rs 770

Let it rain

Colour your umbrella and paint it the way you like at this umbrella workshop conducted by Drashti Mistry. The workshop is open to all ages.

Time 12 pm to 2 pm

AT 3rd floor of Candies, Nautilus at Candies, 5AA Pali Hill St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 1500 per person