From food to sports: Explore these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 12 December,2024 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From food to sports: Explore these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

Anuradha Medhora

Listen to this article
From food to sports: Explore these unique events in Mumbai this weekend
Thursday
A royal platter


Indulge in the rich flavours of a royal Malwa feast curated by chef Anuradha Medhora (right) with an elaborate spread that aims to revive the old recipes of Madhya Pradesh’s khansamas.
TIME 8 pm onwards
AT KMC Bar and Bistro, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort.
LOG ON TO in.bookmy show.com
COST Rs 3,599


Sporting frames


A photograph from an IPL match
A photograph from an IPL match

Relive the glorious history of Indian sports across different disciplines through an extensive exhibition featuring photographs by mid-day’s chief photographer Atul Kamble.

Atul Kamble
Atul Kamble

TIME 12 pm to 7 pm AT Mumbai Press Club, Mahapalika Marg, Azad Maidan.

Friday
Fresh jokes

Dive into a comedy set that promises an evening of unfiltered jokes as stand-up comics, Shreya Priyam and Devanshi Shah (below) try out their new material to set the mood for the weekend.  
TIME 8.30 pm onwards
AT 3 Art House, Ajanta Building, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
LOG ON TO @3arthouse on Instagram
COST Rs 350

Saturday
Christmas conversations

A moment from a previous session
A moment from a previous session

Attend a special workshop in collaboration with ADHD coach Ankita Dadachanji that celebrates the spirit of Christmas through a session where people engage in stories, conversations and activities.
Time 4 pm to 6 pm
AT Just B library, Seagull building, Carmichael Road, Malviya Nagar, Tardeo. 
EMAIL bhavna.faizullabhoy@gmail.com
COST Rs 3,000

Mumbai story-hop

From stories and anecdotes about the city by authors like Shabnam Minwalla and Katie Bagli, to fun sessions in English, Hindi and Marathi, let your kids have an immersive time at the Mumbai Masala festival at CSMVS. 
TIME 12 pm onwards
AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda, Fort. 
EMAIL events@csmvs.in (to register)

Sunday
Songs of the season

Attend a musical evening by the India chapter of Pueri Cantores, an organisation encouraging young singers towards sacred music to usher in the festive season this year.
Time 11.45 am onwards
AT St Peter’s Church, Hill Road, Bandra West.

What a dilemma!

Attend an insightful one-man play, Defending the Caveman, featuring Vishesh Arora (below) about the often misunderstood dynamics of a relationship seasoned with humour and relatable anecdotes. 
Time 6 pm onwards
AT Veda Kunba Theatre, Andheri West
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 360

