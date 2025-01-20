Breaking News
From jazz to techno: Explore these unique music events in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 21 January,2025 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

From Sufi to techno, take your pick for a musical getaway this week

Sufi in the city


Punjab-based singer-songwriter Dr Satinder Sartaaj (above) will give Mumbaikars a taste of Punjabi folk music infused with contemporary sounds. Tune in for a soulful Sufi evening. 
ON January 25; 7 pm 
AT NSCI Dome, Worli.  
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 750 onwards


Time for techno


Rinzen in performance
Rinzen in performance

Catch Irish-English- American trio Embrz, Rinznen and Skyknock take over the decks with their upbeat nature-inspired sounds, supported by Indian DJ and electronica pioneer Nikhil Chinapa.
ON January 24; 8 pm 
AT Mirage, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO allevents.in
ENTRY Rs 1,180 onwards

Jazz up the beats

Clement Rooney
Clement Rooney 

If you are looking for a twist this weekend, the Shirish Malhotra quartet featuring Malhotra, Shashank Das, Clement Rooney and Arjun Chakraborty might provide it with their Latin spin to iconic jazz standards.
ON January 22; 8 pm onwards  
AT Bonobo, second floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Bandra West.

