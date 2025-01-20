From jazz to techno: Explore these unique music events in Mumbai this week

From Sufi to techno, take your pick for a musical getaway this week

Sufi in the city

Punjab-based singer-songwriter Dr Satinder Sartaaj (above) will give Mumbaikars a taste of Punjabi folk music infused with contemporary sounds. Tune in for a soulful Sufi evening.

ON January 25; 7 pm

AT NSCI Dome, Worli.

ENTRY Rs 750 onwards

Time for techno



Rinzen in performance

Catch Irish-English- American trio Embrz, Rinznen and Skyknock take over the decks with their upbeat nature-inspired sounds, supported by Indian DJ and electronica pioneer Nikhil Chinapa.

ON January 24; 8 pm

AT Mirage, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

ENTRY Rs 1,180 onwards

Jazz up the beats



Clement Rooney

If you are looking for a twist this weekend, the Shirish Malhotra quartet featuring Malhotra, Shashank Das, Clement Rooney and Arjun Chakraborty might provide it with their Latin spin to iconic jazz standards.

ON January 22; 8 pm onwards

AT Bonobo, second floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Bandra West.