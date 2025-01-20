From jazz to techno: Explore these unique music events in Mumbai this week

From Sufi to techno, take your pick for a musical getaway this week
Sufi in the city
Punjab-based singer-songwriter Dr Satinder Sartaaj (above) will give Mumbaikars a taste of Punjabi folk music infused with contemporary sounds. Tune in for a soulful Sufi evening.
ON January 25; 7 pm
AT NSCI Dome, Worli.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 750 onwards
Time for techno
Rinzen in performance
Catch Irish-English- American trio Embrz, Rinznen and Skyknock take over the decks with their upbeat nature-inspired sounds, supported by Indian DJ and electronica pioneer Nikhil Chinapa.
ON January 24; 8 pm
AT Mirage, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.
LOG ON TO allevents.in
ENTRY Rs 1,180 onwards
Jazz up the beats
Clement Rooney
If you are looking for a twist this weekend, the Shirish Malhotra quartet featuring Malhotra, Shashank Das, Clement Rooney and Arjun Chakraborty might provide it with their Latin spin to iconic jazz standards.
ON January 22; 8 pm onwards
AT Bonobo, second floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Bandra West.