Book review: From the children’s nook

Two young bookworms and ardent The Guide readers review two children’s reads — the first about adventures with a grandparent, and another that offers a fresh perspective on trees

Nature’s new lessons

Ashaz Siddiqi, 11, Kurla

Funny as it may sound, as a kid, my favourite Bollywood movie was the Tiger Shroff-starrer A Flying Jatt, where the protagonist Aman fights to save a tree. This book, a super short read illustrated by R Ashish Bagchi, for ages six to nine, reminded me of it. While the two are unrelated, they emphasise the importance of trees in our lives. This book is all about the ‘giving’ nature of trees and how they nonchalantly are a part of our daily lives.



Ashaz Siddiqi reads about how trees act as air purifiers. PICS/NASRIN MODAK SIDDIQI

Besides the fact that the illustrations are stellar (my favourite one is that of a beautifully illustrated tree at night time with a child sleeping on his bed in the corner), it was interesting to learn how the book highlights the names of trees used in the making of items that are a key part of our lives. For instance, I learned that cricket bats are made from willow trees, and cork is made from oak trees.

Although I knew that chocolate comes from cacao and brooms are made from straws, or that pillows are made from cotton, it was new information that matchsticks are made from aspen trees, and that gum from the acacia tree is used in shoe polish. It made me think that while the recommended age for this book is lower than mine, you’ll always learn a thing or two from books about nature.

Have You Ever Thanked a Tree?

By Shyamala S

Travels with thatha

Faria Siddiqi, 9, Kurla

Many children have fond memories of kids having adventures with their grandparents. That’s why this book — written in rhyme scheme (we learnt that in school recently) — is something most children can relate to. From flying aeroplanes over the cold mountains of Ladakh to ocean journeys in the extensive Bay of Bengal; from a drive through Mandya’s sugarcane fields to a fun-filled trip to space — The Magic Couch has it all. The rich and colourful illustrations by Sahitya Rani complement the story and help little dreamers lose themselves in their own fantasyland.



Faria Siddiqi pores over a panel from the illustrated book

The story is centred on a young boy who has imaginary adventures with his beloved ‘Thatha’ (grandfather in Kannada) after school — right from their couch. He calls it ‘The Magic Couch’ because it can take them anywhere like the car in Chitty Bang Bang.

The boy always wishes his playtimes would never be over with his ‘partner in adventure’ and ‘very best friend’. While people tell him Thatha is very old and cannot run and jump around like him, the little boy believes that there is a ‘wild junglee’ inside Thatha. He also believes Thatha makes magic with simple things and gives his imagination ‘wings’. At the end of the book, there is a detailed word glossary that makes it informative. Something I liked about the illustrations was that Sahitya included the hippopotamus stuffed toy in every adventure. I think kids between five and seven would love this story.

The Magic Couch by Shilpa Rao

