Here's a list of entertaining podcasts by The Daily Show's former host Trevor Noah

As Trevor Noah turns 39 today, we trace some of the most popular podcast appearances by the funny man

Trevor Noah on the sets of The Daily Show. Pic courtesy/Getty Images

Comedy is not as easy as it seems. To make a room full of people laugh with good punches and witty one-liners for seven years is a demanding task, but The Daily Show’s former host and podcaster, Trevor Noah, did it, with the same enthusiasm that he had when he started out. So, no wonder that he broke hearts when he announced his departure from the renowned talk show in December 2022. Along with a warm goodbye, he received tons of love and appreciation online. As the comedian starts a new chapter in his life with his 39th birthday today, we list out some entertaining podcasts that Noah appeared on, either as a host or a guest.

. The Daily Show podcasts

Noah’s seven-year stint on The Daily Show as a host was nothing short of comedy gold. His unbiased and sharp commentary on world politics has been a source for social media memes for years now. To increase the reach of the programme, the podcast version, The Daily Show: Ears Edition, was just what fans needed. It also shows the brilliance of Noah’s comedy as the intensity of his jokes does not seem to fade even without visuals.

Bringing out another fun podcast under the Comedy Central banner, The Daily Show Podcast Universe along with the team of the The Daily Show, is a comical genius that parodies the dozens of podcasts that came into being during the podcast trend that had taken over the world right before the lockdown. Hosted by Noah, it takes a jab at the long introductions with unwanted advertisements, awkward pauses, forced laughs and dramatic music that define the western podcast culture. With five episodes lasting barely 20 minutes each, the podcast is a light-hearted way to enjoy your time.

Noah with Jay Shetty on the latter’s podcast show. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

. On Purpose with Jay Shetty (as a guest)

Noah’s episode, How to turn bad experiences into healing experiences and finding calm in chaos, is one hour 33 minutes long. It brings forward the most genuine version of Noah behind the comedian that listeners have not seen in a while. He can be seen getting real about his experiences growing up in South Africa, what his childhood was like along with some spiritual topics of finding the true meaning of having a ‘home’, and finding independence in new places, among other issues.

. Dua Lipa: At Your Service (as a guest)

Addressing his departure from The Daily Show for the first time on a podcast, this October ’22 episode with host and music superstar Dua Lipa sees Noah open up about his decision along with a discussion on his iconic stint on the talk show. They also talk about his memoir, Born a Crime which chronicles apartheid regime and what lies ahead for the former talk show host.

LOG ON TO Apple Podcasts or Spotify to check out the podcasts