This Mumbai art workshop will teach participants to paint beautiful floral wreaths, foliage

Updated on: 14 March,2023 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rehman is known for her skill in painting without drawing. Open to everybody — including beginners — the session will focus on the techniques of drawing floral wreaths

Watercolours and flowers make a combination like no other. The medium somehow best expresses elements of nature. After a long break, artist Nilofer Sajida Rehman will teach participants to paint beautiful floral wreaths and foliage at this Bandra-based workshop. Rehman is known for her skill in painting without drawing. Open to everybody — including beginners — the session will focus on the techniques of drawing floral wreaths.  


On March 18; 2 pm to 5 pm. 
At Candies Cafe, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
Log on to @nilofersajidarehman 
cost Rs 2,000 (includes materials and food coupon) 




