This Mumbai art workshop will teach participants to paint beautiful floral wreaths, foliage

Watercolours and flowers make a combination like no other. The medium somehow best expresses elements of nature. After a long break, artist Nilofer Sajida Rehman will teach participants to paint beautiful floral wreaths and foliage at this Bandra-based workshop. Rehman is known for her skill in painting without drawing. Open to everybody — including beginners — the session will focus on the techniques of drawing floral wreaths.

On March 18; 2 pm to 5 pm.

At Candies Cafe, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to @nilofersajidarehman

cost Rs 2,000 (includes materials and food coupon)