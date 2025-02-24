Breaking News
This educational exhibition in Mumbai aims to help high school students navigate career opportunities

Updated on: 25 February,2025 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

An education-driven exhibition at a city college will help high school students navigate career options through interactive sessions and expert guidance

Weigh your options before choosing a stream. Representation pics

As students from all across the state sit for their SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations, the dilemma of choosing a suitable stream for the future also looms large. While it can feel stressful and confusing to make the decision, it is always advisable to weigh your options carefully before making a choice.


Xynergy, a one-day interdisciplinary educational exhibition by St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) as part of the student connect initiative under NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 in Maharashtra, will provide an opportunity to high school students to understand the scope of subjects, and explore career opportunities in the sciences, humanities, social sciences and commerce through interactive exhibits and academic guidance.


Choose subjects that suit your skill sets and educational preferences
“As students move into higher education, it is important for have all the information needed to make a well-informed choice. The exhibition is an attempt to help students plan their careers and make them aware of the educational scope of Indian colleges,” Marazban Kotwal, vice-principal (Science) shares. Creative and interactive models by 26 departments from three major streams will lay out a map for young students to understand their interest areas.

Along with exhibits like a model that will break down the physics behind the working of sound waves in speaker systems and one on gyration experiments, to multidisciplinary research posters that will elucidate on how ideas from different streams can work together, the exhibition will also feature a NEP stall explaining the New Education Policy implemented by the Government of Maharashtra, and how the college has modelled it for its students.

Marazban Kotwal
“There is a consolidated video of all the departments we have in the college to provide an overview of the academic structure. In addition to that, students can also talk to the faculty on campus in case they want to discuss career prospects,” Kotwal concludes.

ON February 25, 10.30 am to 3.30 pm
AT Quadrangle and Hall, St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Mahapalika Marg, Dhobi Talao, Fort.

