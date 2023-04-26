Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This handbook sheds lights on the real lives of people who fight climate change

This handbook sheds lights on the real-lives of people who fight climate change

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

Top

A recently published booklet, comprising abstract expressionist illustrations and simple language, communicates the case of climate crisis to its readers through unusual stories

This handbook sheds lights on the real-lives of people who fight climate change

Illustrations from the booklet. PICS COURTESY/PAKHI SEN

Listen to this article
This handbook sheds lights on the real-lives of people who fight climate change
x
00:00

There's none among us who is unfamiliar with the threat of climate change. But is our awareness backed by the on-ground effects of climate crises? Do we have access to real-life narratives of people who witness and fight climate change on a regular basis? Probably not. Gijs Spoor, Pragnya Khanna, Pakhi Sen and Darren Dsouza came together to realise the booklet titled Grounded Imaginaries. It is an arresting visual into their intellectual inquiry and process documentation of some of the key concepts with regard to our environment.




“Our pilot project focuses on storytelling and research on climate. The handbook happens to be a part of it. The project brings together youth fellows, cultural creatives and academics who helped us create outputs in forms of stories. The intention was to utilise the power of stories — together with communities who witness the growing crisis at their doorstep — and talk about the times we live in,” shares Khanna, co-creator of the Grounded Imaginaries project and booklet. She explains that the playful guide tells the world about their experiential journey.


Pragnya Khanna and Gijs Spoor
Pragnya Khanna and Gijs Spoor

Designed by Goa-based Dsouza, and illustrated by Sen, the book casts a charm on its readers. It’s the compelling power of magic realism that stands out in the illustrations, we think. Dsouza shares that it was a delightful experience to work on the book as both Spoor and Khanna were meticulous in their research. “They gave us a lot of room to create things the way we wanted.” Sen agrees, explaining, “Often, you work with people who hand out a brief but are not aware of the possibilities of art or what they actually want. We did not face that with the creators as they were open to ideas and xplorations.”

Log on to: sydney.edu.au

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai guide mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK