The Tbilisi State Chamber Orchestra will present its diverse repertoire of classical music in collaboration with the Symphony Orchestra of India in the city today

The string orchestra performs a piano concerto at the Telavi International Music Festival in Eastern Georgia

Listen to this article Savour the sounds of Georgia with this orchestra performance at NCPA today x 00:00

A quick search for Georgia on the Internet will get you nowhere close to the picturesque country nestled between the Black Sea and the Caucasus Mountains. The country’s vibrant landscapes and rich history hide underneath layers, found only by those who seek deeper. Simplifying things for us, thankfully, the

Tbilisi State Chamber Orchestra, also known as the Georgian Sinfonietta, will bring a musical presentation of the region’s heritage and culture at its debut performance in the city today. From reviving the age-old Baroque music in the region, to performing Georgian folk music for a new audience, Giorgi Kerelashvili, artistic director of the orchestra shares what awaits the orchestra, and its audiences.

Giorgi Kerelashvili (centre) plays the violin at a Baroque showcase

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are the first and only orchestra in the Caucasus region to have acquired the status of a Baroque orchestra in 2012,” Kerelashvili shares at the outset of the conversation with this writer, beaming with pride. For the uninitiated, Baroque refers to a post-Renaissance style originating in 17th century Europe, that stands out from modern classical music in its attention to ornamentation, improvisation and stylistic diversity; much like Indian classical music, one could say. “Before the Classical period introduced the ideals of structure, rhythm and harmonies, Baroque implemented instruments of organic origin, and a style that sounded just as organic,” he shares.

The ensemble rehearses ahead of a concert in Zalcburg

While the style remains the ensemble’s forte, the director reminds us that its repertoire is expansive, encompassing modern classical and Romantic styles. “Baroque, with its low pitched and organic sounds stands out. But classical music, with its structured approach, fits better for a wider range of listeners,” Kerelashvili shares. To that end, the string orchestra will perform three pieces from its Romantic repertoire with Georgian pianist Tamara Licheli. The director gives us a heads up, “You wouldn’t want to miss the String quartet No. 14 in D minor, popularly known as Death and the maiden. Written by Austrian composer Franz Schubert after he discovered he was dying, the piece plays out as a conversation between him and death. It’s an emotionally charged piece that resonates with audiences across venues.”

Giorgi Kerelashvili and Khushroo Suntook

Kerelashvili follows up with a quick assurance, possibly sensing the shift in the conversation’s mood. “But don’t worry. We are a fun bunch. We love our humour, perhaps a tad more than others,” he laughs, adding, “Our practice sessions are full of humour, and if you come see us perform live, you’ll witness how much we enjoy the experience in the way we move with the music.” The concluding act, he believes, will exemplify the true Georgian spirit. The night is set to culminate with a lighter set of pieces based on Georgian folk songs and dance forms called Miniatures on Georgian Folk Tunes that will be performed in collaboration with the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI). “We grew up watching Indian cinema and listening to musicians like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Zubin Mehta in Georgia. It gives us great pleasure to finally perform here with the SOI,” Kerelashvili notes.

For Khushroo Suntook, chairman, NCPA and co-founder, SOI, the concert is more than a one-time performance. “Music is a universal language and such concerts are a true exhibition of the countries’ ongoing friendship and mutual cultural appreciation. Georgia has always taken great pride in preserving its rich tradition of folk music, polyphonic sacred music and the art of opera and classical music from the Western and Russian traditions,” he shares, adding that as a part of an ongoing cultural collaboration, the SOI will later travel to Georgia for a performance in the latter half of the year.

On Today; 7 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to ncpamumbai.com

Cost Rs 450 onwards