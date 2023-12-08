This two-day event in Mumbai will see experts discussing solutions for a sustainable future

A two-day initiative in Vikhroli brings together designers, innovators and architects with the common aim of discussing and innovating for a sustainable future for urban design

A representation of the Room of Reflection. Representation Pic

In the age of falling Air Quality Indexes (AQI), rising temperatures and the threat of a looming existential event, society always turns to the creatively inclined for ideas. This weekend, the Godrej Design Labs will host a plethora of innovators, designers and researchers from across the country on their latest initiative Conscious Collective that is aimed towards finding a more efficient, practical and sustainable future.



Nyrika Holkar

“Pioneering progress has been our purpose for over a century and currently our progress will be defined by how we are able to combat climate change by integrating sustainability in the core business and not as an afterthought,” shares Nyrika Holkar, executive vice-president, Godrej & Boyce. Describing that the responsibility of innovation lies on the majority, she says, “It is the 98%, and not the 2% that can really push the needle to being net zero. We hope to bring together professionals and experts to foster ongoing dialogues that bring new possibilities to shape a more conscious future for our children.”

On: December 9 and 10; 10 am onwards

At: Plant 14, Godrej & Boyce, Pirojsha Nagar, Vikhroli East.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com; consciouscollective.in for complete schedule

Workshops

Mini charpai weaving: Watch and learn the skilful and ancient art of charpai weaving — once a permanent presence at middle-class homes — from traditional artisans of the craft.

On: Tomorrow; 11.30 am onwards

Cost: Rs 1,270

Guardians of the future: A workshop curated by the Museum of Goa aims to educate children on the innovative ways to turn scrap material into fun.

On: December 10; 11 am to 1 pm,

Cost: Rs 1,200

Digital fabrication: Discover the reality of the latest revolution in design — 3D printing— and explore the fundamentals of the art of digital fabrication.

On: December 10; 4pm to 5.30 pm

Cost: Rs 650

Installations

The Room of Reflection by Liza Goldberg, NASA biospheric researcher: From their intricate network of roots to the lush biodiversity that thrives amidst them, the mangroves in The Room of Reflection offer an insight into an urban jungle that deserves protection.



A part of the kinetic installation. Pic Courtesy/Sajid Wajid Shaikh

Echoes of Empathy by Sajid Wajid Shaikh: An installation that highlights the need for listening to your environment, and showcase sustainable means of production, through a unique kinetic creation.

Conversations

Mumbai – an ecological crisis: From the growing issue of overpopulation, resultant construction overdrive and conflict over resources, the panel comprising experts like Bittu Sehgal, Darshan Hiranandani and Rahul Kadri will offer insights into possible and practical solutions to keeping Mumbai running.

On: Tomorrow; 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm

Architecture in a time of flux: Architect Rahul Mehrotra speaks on the need to adapt to challenges with reference to design.

On: Tomorrow; 11.30 am to 12.30 pm

Film screening

Volume Zero: A documentary by Arun Khopkar explores the vision of the late architect Charles Correa for Mumbai.

On: Tomorrow; 9.15 am to 10.15 am

At: Main Auditorium



BV Doshi in the film

The Promise: Architect BV Doshi: From his humanism, innate wisdom and design aimed towards social mobility, the late architect BV Doshi speaks out from beyond the grave in this film offering insight to a new generation.

On: Tomorrow; 7 pm to 8.30 pm

At: Main Auditorium



A still from the film Mahanagar. Pics Courtesy/YouTube

Mahanagar: Satyajit Ray’s iconic work depicts 1960s Calcutta with all its crowded chaos, gender and class hierarchies through the lens of a middle-class career woman, Arati.

On: December 10; 5.45 pm to 7.50 pm

At: Social Architecture Film Room