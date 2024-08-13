World Calligraphy Day: Follow this list of online and offline sessions to hone the hobby

On World Calligraphy Day, we have curated a list of online and offline sessions for you to hone this hobby

Arty flair

This online workshop is designed for beginners looking to learn the basics of brush pen calligraphy. The workshop includes vital techniques like using a brush pen, controlling pressure, and writing both uppercase and lowercase letters. Participants will also learn word formation and blending techniques, making it an ideal starting point for anyone interested in developing their calligraphy skills.

Age group 8 years and above

On August 22 to 30; 5 pm to 6.15 pm or 7 pm to 8.15 pm

LOG ON to @colourful_chaos_

COST Rs 2,100

Write with flair

The class starts with basics and allows you to advance to Roman, Gothic, and Copperplate styles. Learn to craft smooth lines and curves needed for letter formation.

At Green Acres, near Celebrations club, Lokhandwala complex, Andheri West.

Log on to @nibswithinks

Call 9819507616

COST Rs 2,500 onwards (inclusive of materials)

Inspired creations

The platform offers a range of workshops, from basic to detailed, tailored to suit your calligraphy journey. The basic workshop, focusing on either Devanagari or Roman scripts. It focuses on writing on unruled pages, experimenting with various nibs, and crafting sentences and quotes with words, punctuation and numbers. Classes are conducted online with a flexible schedule, allowing you to choose the script you wish to master.

LOG ON to @vinsi_theartist

Call 9619171283

COST Rs 5,000 onwards (inclusive of materials)

Graceful strokes

Achyut Palav School of Calligraphy, founded by master calligrapher Achyut Palav in 2009, offers a monthly workshop where participants can choose to explore Roman, Devanagari, or brush script. Each course covers pen-holding and handling techniques teaching precise pen pressure management, and graceful strokes. Students work on assignments to practice writing words and sentences. The art of blending and shadowing techniques is taught as part of the brush pen calligraphy curriculum. Sessions are conducted by skilled artists and calligraphers.

AGE GROUP 12 years and above

ON August 15, 17 and 18; 9 am to 1 pm

AT Achyut Palav School of Calligraphy, Welfare Chambers, Sector 17, opposite St Lawrence School, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

LOG ON to @achyutpalavcalligraphy

Call 9869339968

COST Rs 4,500 (inclusive of materials)

In graphic detail

From its origins in ancient China to its modern-day variations, calligraphy has not only survived the test of time but has also adapted and thrived. “Practice and focus are the most important. One must try to understand the relation between sloping lines and curves used to create various letters,” explains Achyut Palav (below), an eminent calligrapher. Calligraphy requires a focus and alert mind, practising it uses all your attention.

It offers a creative outlet beyond their careers, connecting them with art’s therapeutic benefits. “Calligraphy should be done in a meditative state of mind,” says Palav. Pursuing the art has been made easier in today’s times with a variety of products available. Different types of nibs and pens are available nowadays, making it easier for one to choose what they are most comfortable with. “With online platforms, enthusiasts have smoother access to nib changes or new ink bottles,” remarks Palav.