Essential gear checklist to get monsoon trek-ready

Updated on: 08 July,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Pooja Patel | pooja.patel@mid-day.com

Top

With the rains in full fury, it’s the ideal weather to head for treks across hills and forests. A seasoned trekker shares the ultimate gear checklist to ensure maximum safety and fun while climbing in the rains

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

What your rucksack/backpack should contain?


>> 1 pair of extra clothes: This should be well-wrapped in rainproof material


>> 1 pair of extra shoes: To change out of wet trek shoes after hike


>> First aid kit: This kit must include pain relief medicine, band aids, cotton, antiseptic wipes/liquid, pain relief medicine/spray

>> Drinking water (2 litres)

>> Waterproof phone cover

>> Snacks: Protein bars and dry fruits are essential

Take a hike

Sign up for these treks:

>> Garbett plateau, Matheran
On 16 July
Time 6 am grade Easy
Log on to: hikerwolf.com
Cost: Rs 300

>> Devkund waterfall
On 15 July Time 9.45 pm grade Moderate
Log on to: treksandtrails.org 
Cost: Rs 899

>> Kaldurg, Palghar
On 16 July Time 7.50 am grade Easy
Log on to: mumbaitrekkers.com 
Cost: Rs 600

>> Gaimukh plateau at Sanjay Gandhi National Park 
On 16 July
Time 6.45 am grade Difficult
Log on to: @sanjaygandhinationalpark
Cost: Rs 750

>> Peb waterfall and trek, Matheran
On 15 July
Time 6 am grade Moderate
Log on to: @luxortrails
Cost: Rs 799

Shop Smart 

You can buy monsoon trek gear from here

>> Decathlon
Log on to: decathlon.in

>> Wildcraft 
Log on to: wildcraft.com

>> Adidas 
Log on to: adidas.co.in

>> Indiahikes 
Log on to: store.indiahikes.com

>> Amazon 
Log on to: amazon.in

Inputs by Sahan Kotian, co-founder, Luxor Trails India

