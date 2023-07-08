Essential gear checklist to get monsoon trek-ready

With the rains in full fury, it’s the ideal weather to head for treks across hills and forests. A seasoned trekker shares the ultimate gear checklist to ensure maximum safety and fun while climbing in the rains
Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock
What your rucksack/backpack should contain?
>> 1 pair of extra clothes: This should be well-wrapped in rainproof material
ADVERTISEMENT
>> 1 pair of extra shoes: To change out of wet trek shoes after hike
>> First aid kit: This kit must include pain relief medicine, band aids, cotton, antiseptic wipes/liquid, pain relief medicine/spray
>> Drinking water (2 litres)
>> Waterproof phone cover
>> Snacks: Protein bars and dry fruits are essential
Take a hike
Sign up for these treks:
>> Garbett plateau, Matheran
On 16 July
Time 6 am grade Easy
Log on to: hikerwolf.com
Cost: Rs 300
>> Devkund waterfall
On 15 July Time 9.45 pm grade Moderate
Log on to: treksandtrails.org
Cost: Rs 899
>> Kaldurg, Palghar
On 16 July Time 7.50 am grade Easy
Log on to: mumbaitrekkers.com
Cost: Rs 600
>> Gaimukh plateau at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
On 16 July
Time 6.45 am grade Difficult
Log on to: @sanjaygandhinationalpark
Cost: Rs 750
>> Peb waterfall and trek, Matheran
On 15 July
Time 6 am grade Moderate
Log on to: @luxortrails
Cost: Rs 799
Shop Smart
You can buy monsoon trek gear from here
>> Decathlon
Log on to: decathlon.in
>> Wildcraft
Log on to: wildcraft.com
>> Adidas
Log on to: adidas.co.in
>> Indiahikes
Log on to: store.indiahikes.com
>> Amazon
Log on to: amazon.in
Inputs by Sahan Kotian, co-founder, Luxor Trails India