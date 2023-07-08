Essential gear checklist to get monsoon trek-ready

With the rains in full fury, it’s the ideal weather to head for treks across hills and forests. A seasoned trekker shares the ultimate gear checklist to ensure maximum safety and fun while climbing in the rains

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

What your rucksack/backpack should contain?

>> 1 pair of extra clothes: This should be well-wrapped in rainproof material

>> 1 pair of extra shoes: To change out of wet trek shoes after hike

>> First aid kit: This kit must include pain relief medicine, band aids, cotton, antiseptic wipes/liquid, pain relief medicine/spray

>> Drinking water (2 litres)

>> Waterproof phone cover

>> Snacks: Protein bars and dry fruits are essential

Take a hike

Sign up for these treks:

>> Garbett plateau, Matheran

On 16 July

Time 6 am grade Easy

Log on to: hikerwolf.com

Cost: Rs 300

>> Devkund waterfall

On 15 July Time 9.45 pm grade Moderate

Log on to: treksandtrails.org

Cost: Rs 899

>> Kaldurg, Palghar

On 16 July Time 7.50 am grade Easy

Log on to: mumbaitrekkers.com

Cost: Rs 600

>> Gaimukh plateau at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

On 16 July

Time 6.45 am grade Difficult

Log on to: @sanjaygandhinationalpark

Cost: Rs 750

>> Peb waterfall and trek, Matheran

On 15 July

Time 6 am grade Moderate

Log on to: @luxortrails

Cost: Rs 799

Shop Smart

You can buy monsoon trek gear from here

>> Decathlon

Log on to: decathlon.in

>> Wildcraft

Log on to: wildcraft.com

>> Adidas

Log on to: adidas.co.in

>> Indiahikes

Log on to: store.indiahikes.com

>> Amazon

Log on to: amazon.in

Inputs by Sahan Kotian, co-founder, Luxor Trails India