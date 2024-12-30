If staying active is on your New Year’s resolution list, sign up for one of these activities to begin the year in an outdoorsy way

A participant enjoys a tandem paragliding session at Kamshet

Listen to this article Begin New Year 2025 in an outdoorsy way with these activities in and around Mumbai x 00:00

Take flight

Touch new heights in 2025 with this paragliding experience in Kamshet, one of Maharashtra’s few paragliding spots. With winter settling in, the conditions are just right for sustained gliding. In simpler terms, you’re on for a ride of your life 9,000 ft above ground level in the Kusgaon Hills. If you’re a novice, tandem flights are an easy way to get started. Depending on how much adrenaline you can handle, choose from a simple joyride to flights that include maneuvers like wingovers and ridge dancing.

ON January 1 to 30; 8 am

AT Kusgaon Hills, Kamshet. (meeting point revealed on registration)

CALL 8600252987

COST Rs 3,000 onwards (for a 15-minute ride)

Gaze at the stars

A moment from a previous stargazing session

Find out what your stars say about you, and then some more, at this stargazing session in Bhandardara — widely regarded as one of the best spots to witness the night sky owing to its unobstructed views. Observe and identify more than 40 celestial bodies, including nebulae, galaxies, and star clusters, with the help of advanced telescopes and knowledgeable astrophysicists. The session also features discussions about the night sky and the science behind them, adding context to what you see. Photography enthusiasts can bring along their DSLRs and look forward to guidance from expert photographers on capturing the cosmos in all its glory.

ON January 4; 11 am

MEETING POINT Kasara railway station.

CALL 8591064044

COST Rs 1,999 (includes accommodation and travel)

Pedal push in Vasai

Cyclists pedal their way on a tour earlier this year. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Hop on for a cycling tour along the scenic coastline of Vasai. From breathtaking natural vistas to serene lakes like the Utaleshwar Talav, this four-hour-long trip organised by a close-knit cycling community covers 15 kilometers and welcomes both novice and experienced riders. “It’s an opportunity to connect with nature and make new friends along the way. Vasai’s coastline has managed to stay pristine, free from the overcrowding and litter. Our tours ensure we leave nothing but fond memories behind,” says founder Rohit Kalparuksh. The journey through the coastal town’s charming winding lanes concludes at Rangaon Beach, known for its clean sands and towering palm trees, where a stunning sunset view awaits.

ON January 5; 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm

MEETING POINT Agarwals, near K Movie Star Theatre, Vasai West.

LOG ON TO @chalo._chale

COST RS 899