Asian Games 2023: Play this fun quiz to get warmed up for the real deal

As the 19th Asian Games begins in Hangzhou, here’s a fun quiz to get warmed up for the real deal. Get, set, go!

Athletes gather for the opening ceremony of the 15th Asian Games in 2006 at Doha. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

1) Which of these cities hosted the first Asian Games that were held in 1951?

a. Manila

b. Tokyo

c. New Delhi

2) In the 1982 Delhi Asiad, a mascot was used for the first time as part of this sporting spectacle. What was it named?

a. Appu the elephant

b. Sundari the peacock

c. Sheru the tiger

3) Which Indian woman athlete was the star of the 1986 Seoul Asia and who won four gold and one silver to become the most successful track and field sports person at the Games?

a. Anju Bobby George

b. PT Usha c. Ashwini Nachappa

4) The 1994 Hiroshima Asiad saw the addition of five Central Asian countries who became newly independent from the former Soviet Union. Which of these wasn’t one of the countries?

a. Kazakhstan b. Uzbekistan

c. Azerbaijan

5) What is the motto of the Asian Games?

a. Ever Onward

b. Faster, Higher, Stronger

c. Humanity. Equality. Destiny

6) Only seven countries in Asia have competed in all editions of the Games till date. Which of these three countries isn’t one of them?

a. South Korea

b. Sri Lanka

c. The Philippines

7) Which of these disciplines is not a new addition as a medal sport in the 19th Asiad Games?

a. Breakdancing b. Muay Thai

c. Esports

8) Who among these has been India’s most successful competitor at the Asian Games?

a. Leander Paes

b. Jaspal Rana

c. MC Mary Kom

9) At the previous Asiad in Jakarta, India finished 8th on the medals tally, winning 15 gold medals. Which of these sportspeople didn’t win a gold?

a. Rohan Bopanna

b. Neeraj Chopra

c. PV Sindhu

10) About the host city, Hangzhou, this explorer wrote: “The most splendid and luxurious city in the world”. Name him.

a. Marco Polo

b. Christopher Columbus.

c. Ibn Batuta

Correct Answers

1. New Delhi

2. Appu the elephant

3. PT Usha

4. Azerbaijan

5. Ever Onward

6. South Korea

7. Muay Thai

8. Leander Paes

9. PV Sindhu

10. Marco Polo